Here’s some places in Central Florida to cool down and escape the heat

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer temps in Central Florida are soaring and breaking records as we speak.

Looking for a way to beat the heat? Look no further than this compiled list of nearby places (free and paid) to cool yourself down in this summer heat.

Brevard County

Brevard Zoo: Indian River Play Lagoon

Where: Brevard Zoo

Hours: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily (holidays may vary)

Admission: Adults (12 & over): $31.95 online/ $33.95 on-site; Senior (65 & over): $26.95 online/ $28.95 on-site; Children (3-11) $19.95 online/ $21.95 on-site; Children (under 3) free

Cocoa Beach Aquatic Center

Where: Cocoa Beach Aquatic Center

Hours:

Monday: Long course lanes / Open swim 12pm-6pm (LIMITED SPACE)

Tuesday: Lap swim 8 a.m.-6 p.m. / Open swim 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesday: Long course lanes, Lap swim ONLY 8a.m. -6 p.m.

Thursday: Lap swim 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. / Open swim 12p.m. -6 p.m.

Friday: Lap swim 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. / Open swim 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Saturday: Lap swim 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. / Open swim 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Admission: Child: Cocoa Beach Resident $3/ Non-resident $5.50; Adult: Cocoa Beach Resident $4/ Non-resident $8.50

Cocoa Riverfront Park Splash Fountain

Where: Cocoa Riverfront Park

Hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily (holidays may vary)

Admission: Free

City of Cape Canaveral Community Center & Splash Pad

Where: Community Center at Canaveral City Park

Hours: Monday- Friday: 10 a.m.- dusk; Saturday: 10- 5 p.m.; Sunday and Federal holidays: Closed

Admission: Free

Sand Point Park Splash Pad

Where: Sand Point Park

Hours: Summer: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Winter: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

West Melbourne Community Park Splash Pad

Where: West Melbourne Community Park

Hours: Sunday- Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m./ Summer hours 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Lake County

Rodgers Park Splash Pad

Where: Rogers Park

Hours: Open daylight hours

Admission: Free

Tavares Splash Park

Where: Wooton Park

Hours: 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. (Closed through mid-July for reconstruction)

Admission: $2

*This splash pad’s capacity is first come, first serve. Maximum capacity is 59 people. Weather may impact opening/closing times. Proper bathing suit attire is required.

Champions Splash Park

Where: Waterfront Park

Hours: Spring Break (March 10-19): 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Spring (March 24-May 26, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Summer (May 26- August 11) 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (5 p.m. Friday-Sundays); Fall (August 17- September 30, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; End of Season (October 6-29, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Admission: $2

*Hours subject to weather, maintenance, special events

Orange County

Community Center Pool and Cady Way Pool

Where: Winter Park Community Center

Hours:

Community Center Pool:

Monday thru Friday: Lap swim 7 to 9 a.m. & 5 to 7 p.m.; Open swim 12 to 5 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 12 to 6 p.m.

Cady Way Pool:

Monday thru Friday: Lap & Open swim 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 12 to 6 p.m.

Admission: $3 resident/ $6 non-resident

Barnett Park Splash Pad

Where: Barnett Park

Hours:

Session 1.......10 - 11:45 a.m.

Session 2.......12 - 1:45 p.m.

CLOSED..........2 - 3 p.m.

Session 3........3 - 4:45 p.m.

Session 4........5 - 6:45 p.m.

Admission: free

Capehart Park Splash Pad

Where: Capehart Park

Hours:

Session 1.......10 - 11:45 a.m.

Session 2.......12 - 1:45 p.m.

CLOSED..........2 - 3 p.m.

Session 3........3 - 4:45 p.m.

Session 4........5 - 6:45 p.m.

Admission: free

Dr. P. Phillips Community Park Splash Pad

Where: Dr. Phillips Community Park

Hours:

Session 1.......10 - 11:45 a.m.

Session 2.......12 - 1:45 p.m.

CLOSED..........2 - 3 p.m.

Session 3........3 - 4:45 p.m.

Session 4........5 - 6:45 p.m.

Admission: free

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

Where: Walt Disney World Resort- Blizzard Beach Park

Hours: (Currently closed for refurbishment)

Admission: n/a

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

Where: Walt Disney World Resort- Typhoon Lagoon Park

Hours: Varying

Admission: $69+

*Reservation and park availability subject to change.

Universal’s Volcano Bay

Where: Universal Orlando Resort- Volcano Bay Park

Hours: Varying

Admission: $70+

Aquatica Orlando

Where: Seaworld Orlando- Aquatica Park

Hours: Varying

Admission: $47+

Osceola County

Island H2O Water Park

Where: Island H20 Water Park

Hours: Varying

Admission: $38+

El Yunque Splash Pad

Where: 65 Infantry Veterans Park

Hours: 9-5 p.m.

Admission: free

Lakefront Park Splash Pad

Where: Lakefront Park

Hours: n/a

Admission: free

Seminole County

Fort Mellon Park Splash Pad

Where: Fort Mellon Park

Hours: 8 a.m.- sunset

Admission: free

Volusia County

Breakers Oceanfront Park Splash Pad

Where: Breakers Oceanfront Park

Hours:

Open Swim Hours

Noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Closed on Sunday

Lap Swim Hours

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Closed on Sunday

Admission: free

Cypress Aquatic Center

Where: Cypress Aquatic Center

Hours: sunrise-sunset

Admission: $3 for adults and $2 for person 17 years old and younger.

Sun Splash Park

Where: Sun Splash Park-Daytona Beach

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: free

*The Splash Pad is closed for the months of December, January, and February.

