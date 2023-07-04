Here’s some places in Central Florida to cool down and escape the heat

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer temps in Central Florida are soaring and breaking records as we speak.
Looking for a way to beat the heat? Look no further than this compiled list of nearby places (free and paid) to cool yourself down in this summer heat.
Brevard County
Brevard Zoo: Indian River Play Lagoon
Where: Brevard Zoo
Hours: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily (holidays may vary)
Admission: Adults (12 & over): $31.95 online/ $33.95 on-site; Senior (65 & over): $26.95 online/ $28.95 on-site; Children (3-11) $19.95 online/ $21.95 on-site; Children (under 3) free
Where: Cocoa Beach Aquatic Center
Hours:
Monday: Long course lanes / Open swim 12pm-6pm (LIMITED SPACE)
Tuesday: Lap swim 8 a.m.-6 p.m. / Open swim 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
Wednesday: Long course lanes, Lap swim ONLY 8a.m. -6 p.m.
Thursday: Lap swim 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. / Open swim 12p.m. -6 p.m.
Friday: Lap swim 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. / Open swim 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Saturday: Lap swim 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. / Open swim 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED
Admission: Child: Cocoa Beach Resident $3/ Non-resident $5.50; Adult: Cocoa Beach Resident $4/ Non-resident $8.50
Cocoa Riverfront Park Splash Fountain
Where: Cocoa Riverfront Park
Hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily (holidays may vary)
Admission: Free
City of Cape Canaveral Community Center & Splash Pad
Where: Community Center at Canaveral City Park
Hours: Monday- Friday: 10 a.m.- dusk; Saturday: 10- 5 p.m.; Sunday and Federal holidays: Closed
Admission: Free
Where: Sand Point Park
Hours: Summer: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Winter: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Admission: Free
West Melbourne Community Park Splash Pad
Where: West Melbourne Community Park
Hours: Sunday- Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m./ Summer hours 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Admission: Free
Lake County
Where: Rogers Park
Hours: Open daylight hours
Admission: Free
Where: Wooton Park
Hours: 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. (Closed through mid-July for reconstruction)
Admission: $2
*This splash pad’s capacity is first come, first serve. Maximum capacity is 59 people. Weather may impact opening/closing times. Proper bathing suit attire is required.
Where: Waterfront Park
Hours: Spring Break (March 10-19): 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Spring (March 24-May 26, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Summer (May 26- August 11) 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (5 p.m. Friday-Sundays); Fall (August 17- September 30, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; End of Season (October 6-29, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Admission: $2
*Hours subject to weather, maintenance, special events
Orange County
Community Center Pool and Cady Way Pool
Where: Winter Park Community Center
Hours:
Community Center Pool:
Monday thru Friday: Lap swim 7 to 9 a.m. & 5 to 7 p.m.; Open swim 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 12 to 6 p.m.
Cady Way Pool:
Monday thru Friday: Lap & Open swim 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 12 to 6 p.m.
Admission: $3 resident/ $6 non-resident
Where: Barnett Park
Hours:
Session 1.......10 - 11:45 a.m.
Session 2.......12 - 1:45 p.m.
CLOSED..........2 - 3 p.m.
Session 3........3 - 4:45 p.m.
Session 4........5 - 6:45 p.m.
Admission: free
Where: Capehart Park
Hours:
Session 1.......10 - 11:45 a.m.
Session 2.......12 - 1:45 p.m.
CLOSED..........2 - 3 p.m.
Session 3........3 - 4:45 p.m.
Session 4........5 - 6:45 p.m.
Admission: free
Dr. P. Phillips Community Park Splash Pad
Where: Dr. Phillips Community Park
Hours:
Session 1.......10 - 11:45 a.m.
Session 2.......12 - 1:45 p.m.
CLOSED..........2 - 3 p.m.
Session 3........3 - 4:45 p.m.
Session 4........5 - 6:45 p.m.
Admission: free
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park
Where: Walt Disney World Resort- Blizzard Beach Park
Hours: (Currently closed for refurbishment)
Admission: n/a
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
Where: Walt Disney World Resort- Typhoon Lagoon Park
Hours: Varying
Admission: $69+
*Reservation and park availability subject to change.
Where: Universal Orlando Resort- Volcano Bay Park
Hours: Varying
Admission: $70+
Where: Seaworld Orlando- Aquatica Park
Hours: Varying
Admission: $47+
Osceola County
Where: Island H20 Water Park
Hours: Varying
Admission: $38+
Where: 65 Infantry Veterans Park
Hours: 9-5 p.m.
Admission: free
Where: Lakefront Park
Hours: n/a
Admission: free
Seminole County
Where: Fort Mellon Park
Hours: 8 a.m.- sunset
Admission: free
Volusia County
Breakers Oceanfront Park Splash Pad
Where: Breakers Oceanfront Park
Hours:
Open Swim Hours
Noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Closed on Sunday
Lap Swim Hours
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Closed on Sunday
Admission: free
Where: Cypress Aquatic Center
Hours: sunrise-sunset
Admission: $3 for adults and $2 for person 17 years old and younger.
Where: Sun Splash Park-Daytona Beach
Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: free
*The Splash Pad is closed for the months of December, January, and February.
