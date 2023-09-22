Cheap Eats: These are the top budget-friendly US restaurants. No. 8 is in Central Florida

USA Today released its list of the best “cheap places to eat” in the country last month, featuring several restaurants in Florida.

The list excludes chain restaurants, which are defined as brands with at least 10 locations.

Instead, it looks at “mom-and-pop joints slinging American comfort food,” taking into account factors like review numbers and ratings.

Mickey’s Subs in Tampa takes the top spot on the ranking, though Tacos 19 in Miami and Tampa Bay Empanadas rank at No. 2 and 4, respectively.

However, the No. 8 spot belongs to a restaurant in Central Florida — Mediterranean Deli, located at 981 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Orlando.

As its name suggests, the restaurant offers a variety of Mediterranean cuisine, including gyros, chicken kabobs and falafels.

Going further down the list, other Orlando-area restaurants like Tacos My Guey (No. 14) and Pokekai A La Cart (No. 22) also rank within the top 100.

For the full ranking of budget-friendly restaurants, scroll down to the list below:

Name Reviews Ratings City State Ranking Mickey’s Subs 438 5.00 Tampa FL 1 Tacos 19 368 5.00 Miami FL 2 Teatopia 350 5.00 St. Louis MO 3 Tampa Bay Empanadas 330 5.00 Tampa FL 4 Cajou - A Plant-Based Creamery 209 5.00 Baltimore MD 5 Blues City Deli 2,215 4.90 St. Louis MO 6 Varasano’s Pizzeria - Buckhead 2,154 4.90 Atlanta GA 7 Mediterranean Deli 1,157 4.90 Orlando FL 8 Tacos Don Gera 1,080 4.90 Houston TX 9 Czerw’s Polish Kielbasa 1,048 4.90 Philadelphia PA 10 Brick City Vegan 1,010 4.90 Neward NJ 11 Midway Classic Malt Shop 985 4.90 San Diego CA 12 Balkan Treat Box 926 4.90 St. Louis MO 13 Tacos My Guey 922 4.90 Orlando FL 14 Turtle Boat - Colorado Poki Salads 913 4.90 Denver CO 15 Uncle Sam’s Pizza 869 4.90 New York City NY 16 Taste of Lebanon Restaurant 814 4.90 Chicago IL 17 Leatherneck Club 812 4.90 Las Vegas NV 18 MadMax BBQ (Food Truck) 782 4.90 Houston TX 19 Thanh Tinh Chay Restaurant 738 4.90 San Diego CA 20 Churromania The Galleria Mall 651 4.90 Houston TX 21 Pokekai A La Cart 628 4.90 Orlando FL 22 Heat Da Spot Cafe 608 4.90 Washington, D.C. DC 23 Brothers Cousins Tacos 576 4.90 Los Angeles CA 24 T-Loc’s Sonora 573 4.90 Austin TX 25 Frankford Corner Store & Deli 564 4.90 Philadelphia PA 26 Gyro Saj 545 4.90 Seattle WA 27 All Square 521 4.90 Minneapolis MN 28 3 Little Pigs Chi 519 4.90 Chicago IL 29 Renuka’s Kitchen 510 4.90 Austin TX 30 Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill 502 4.90 Columbus OH 31 BeanThru 488 4.90 Pittsburgh PA 32 Kasbah Moroccan Cafe 479 4.90 Portland OR 33 GoodFellas Pizzeria of SunnySide 473 4.90 New York City NY 34 BISTRO 6050 471 4.90 Chicago IL 35 Panzerotti Bites 465 4.90 New York City NY 36 Semper Sliders 461 4.90 Nashville TN 37 Streecha 424 4.90 New York City NY 38 Beyer Deli 415 4.90 San Diego CA 39 Halal Pizza & Grocery 410 4.90 Jacksonville FL 40 Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats 406 4.90 Miami FL 41 Raptor Canyon Cafe 403 4.90 Tucson AZ 42 Urban Burma 397 4.90 Denver CO 43 Eovaldi’s Deli 390 4.90 St. Louis MO 44 Edible Happy Pizzeria 388 4.90 Oakland CA 45 Chicago Paulie’s 370 4.90 Tampa FL 46 OOZIE Mediterranean Restaurant 353 4.90 Oklahoma City OK 47 Florish 350 4.90 Tampa FL 48 Subito 346 4.90 Indianapolis IN 49 Miss Flower Hotpot 341 4.90 Houston TX 50 Fitzgerald’s Lunch House 338 4.90 Indianapolis IN 51 Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen 337 4.90 Denver CO 52 Cafe Porche & Snowbar 319 4.90 New Orleans LA 53 Trieste Cafe 318 4.90 Minneapolis MN 54 Favela Brazilian Cafe & Travel Pub 306 4.90 Portland OR 55 Donny’s Cafe 303 4.90 San Diego CA 56 Twozone Chicken PNW 291 4.90 Portland OR 57 AustinMed Break 287 4.90 Austin TX 58 The Mediterranean Chickpea 285 4.90 Tampa FL 59 Island Fin Poke Company - Wesley Chapel 285 4.90 Tampa FL 60 Ethio Coffee House 275 4.90 Nashville TN 61 Naudi Signature Pizza 269 4.90 Chicago IL 62 Dos Palmas Cafe 269 4.90 San Diego CA 63 The Doughminican 266 4.90 Austin TX 64 Taqueria Ibarra 265 4.90 Kansas City MO 65 Milpa 262 4.90 Las Vegas NV 66 Garcia’s Hot Dogs 260 4.90 Indianapolis IN 67 The Portland Beef & Cheese Co. 259 4.90 Portland OR 68 Shewhat Restaurant 256 4.90 Oakland CA 69 Old City Market and Oven 253 4.90 Washington, D.C. DC 70 Rodos Greek Taverna 251 4.90 Columbus OH 71 Papa Frank’s 248 4.90 Albuquerque NM 72 Gyro SABABA 246 4.90 Seattle WA 73 Meat & Bread 243 4.90 Austin TX 74 Bake on the Run - Authentic

Guyanese Masterful Cuisines 242 4.90 Portland OR 75 AZN GSU Store Sandwiches Bowls Juice Bar 240 4.90 Atlanta GA 76 Bowls N Go/Healthy Foods 239 4.90 San Antonio TX 77 DittyDog 236 4.90 Austin TX 78 Persian Kebab 233 4.90 Portland OR 79 Bis Bas Mediterranean Grill 228 4.90 New York City NY 80 Bold Coffee Bar 227 4.90 Philadelphia PA 81 Al-Baik Shawarma & Grill 227 4.90 Philadelphia PA 82 Savor the Moment 223 4.90 Cleveland OH 83 Afghan Burrito 222 4.90 Oakland CA 84 Spring Cafe 215 4.90 Baltimore MD 85 Early Bird Vegan 215 4.90 Phoenix AZ 86 Himalaya Vegan Organic Restaurant 215 4.90 Sacramento CA 87 Shewa Ethiopian Restaurant 215 4.90 Washington, D.C. DC 88 Green District Salads - Fountain Square 213 4.90 Cincinnati OH 89 HOTSWORDS 211 4.90 Austin TX 90 Mattie’s Foods 211 4.90 Kansas City MO 91 Cucina Zapata 210 4.90 Philadelphia PA 92 Mammoth Poke 208 4.90 Chicago IL 93 Sandra’s Kitchen Indian Cuisine 204 4.90 Baltimore MD 94 Honest Pastures 204 4.90 Virginia Beach VA 95 The Lab Bistro Co. 200 4.90 Virginia Beach VA 96 Los Tacos No. 1 9,191 4.80 New York City NY 97 Gino’s Deli @ Stop & Buy 3,490 4.80 San Antonio TX 98 Angel 2,851 4.80 New York City NY 99 Angie’s Restaurant 2,765 4.80 Raleigh NC 100

