10,000 Salvation Army Angels adopted by I-Drive District business

ORLANDO, Fla. – Toys and smiles filled up an entire room on Tuesday at the Embassy Suites Hotel on International Drive.

The toys were donated by dozens of hospitality businesses part of the I-Drive District.

“It’s a great feeling so it’s a great accomplishment for us as a district,” I-Drive District Hospitality Manager, Denise Daugherty, said.

This is the district’s 18th year adopting angels and on Tuesday, they announced the 10,000 angels were adopted this year by the Hilton Grand Vacation Las Palmeras.

“When businesses and individuals take the time to fill these tags and these Angels that otherwise would not have a Merry Christmas this is the ultimate sacrificial giving and it makes Orlando and incredible place to live,” Salvation Army Captain Ken Chapman said.

The I-Drive District along with Mears Transportation donated a total of $3,000 dollars to the Salvation Army to help forgotten angels.

All the toys were loaded on the I-Drive Trolley which headed to the Salvation Army’s Joy Center.