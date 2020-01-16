Ben & Jerry’s churns up new ‘Netflix & Chill’d’ flavor

I stream, you stream, we all stream for ice cream.

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s announced it has partnered with Netflix for a new flavor.

“Netflix & Chill’d” is bound to keep you happy for hours with peanut butter ice cream, sweet and salty pretzels swirls and fudge brownies.

The new product is available in stores worldwide for dairy and non-dairy ice cream lovers.

This is not good news for your diet though.

