Coors Light wants to pay your dog adoption fee

Coors Light wants you to cuddle up with a furry friend this Valentine’s Day. To help do so, the beer company will cover up to $100 of your dog adoption fees.

Coors Light will cover 1,000 dog adoption fees between Feb. 4 and Feb. 21, only while supplies last.

“With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side,” said marketing manager Chelsea Parker in a news release.

How to participate:

- Adopt one dog

- Send SMS text with a picture of the adoption receipt with proof of adoption to shortcode 28130 along with the keyword “COORS4K9”

- Adoption receipt must include: cost, name of shelter, adoption state, date of adoption and animal type

Once the entry text is sent, the participant will get a reply text asking for their 5-digit zip code and date of birth. They will then receive a link to the redemption website where the participant completes the registration to receive the $100 adoption fee reimbursement via Venmo.

Participants must be 21 or older. There’s only one allowed per person.

The offer is valid in the U.S. except for the following states: California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.