New menu items are brewing at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A wants you to eat more chocolate.

The fast-food chain is adding a brownie and two new coffee drinks to its menu.

Chick-fil-A says the new chocolate fudge brownie “features rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter along with tasty, fudgy chunks.”

There’s also a new blend of Thrive Farmers hot coffee, grown from beans in Central and South America.

Those two join the permanent menu in the U.S. on Monday.

Chick-fil-A is also adding a seasonal mocha cream cold brew available for a limited time.