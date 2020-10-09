Dollar General launching new store concept

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

The retail chain known for its rock-bottom prices is now targeting wealthier shoppers.

Dollar General is opening new stores for suburban shoppers, launching its first two Popshelf stores in Nashville.

The new stores will be bigger than regular Dollar General stores.

They will feature a variety of home and beauty goods priced around $5.

The Nashville stores are expected to open in the coming weeks.

Another 30 stores will then launch by the end of next year.