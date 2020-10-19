Taco Bell offering free taco for World Series stolen base

(Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

Taco Bell will be offering freebies again for its rewards members during the upcoming World Series.

The fast-food chain says its “Steal a base, steal a taco” giveaway is returning for a ninth year in a row.

Which means rewards members can get a free taco if a base is stolen during the series.

[TRENDING: Big rig with police lights pulling over drivers | Voter Guide 2020 | Belt buckle may solve cold case]

The promotion offers the Doritos Locos taco, which usually sells for $1.89 each.

Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is back. If a player steals a base this World Series, America gets a free Doritos Locos Tacos. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 16, 2020

The company says that this year, the free tacos can be redeemed just hours after the first base is stolen.

It will all go through the Taco Bell app.

The World Series gets under way on Tuesday, with the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Click here for more information.