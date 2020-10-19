75ºF

Taco Bell offering free taco for World Series stolen base

Must be rewards member, up Taco Bell app for free taco

The Doritos Locos Taco continues to be a best seller for Taco Bell.
Taco Bell will be offering freebies again for its rewards members during the upcoming World Series.

The fast-food chain says its “Steal a base, steal a taco” giveaway is returning for a ninth year in a row.

Which means rewards members can get a free taco if a base is stolen during the series.

The promotion offers the Doritos Locos taco, which usually sells for $1.89 each.

The company says that this year, the free tacos can be redeemed just hours after the first base is stolen.

It will all go through the Taco Bell app.

The World Series gets under way on Tuesday, with the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

