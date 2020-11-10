Here’s are free food deals you can find for Veterans Day 2020

Every Nov. 11, we remember and honor those that served in the military for Veterans Day.

Restaurants like to show their appreciation as well by offering veterans and active-duty military members free deals or discounts as a thank you for their service.

Before claiming a deal, be sure to check with the restaurant to make sure they are honoring the deal in your area.

Also, most places require proof of military service, mostly in the form of an ID.

7-Eleven: Connect your Veterans Advantage account to 7-Eleven’s loyalty program and you can snag a free coffee Wednesday. Details here.

Applebee’s: Receive a free meal from a select menu when you dine-in Wednesday.

Bar Louie: Enjoy a free burger or flatbread.

Beef ‘O’ Bradys: Get a free meal up to $10 with no purchase required.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: All current and former military members are invited to enjoy a free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper on Wednesday as a special thank you.

Bob Evans: Your meal is on Bob! Dine-in Wednesday and you can select something off the restaurant’s select menu.

Bonefish Grill: Veterans get a 10% ongoing daily discount.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Stop by and BWW will give you 10 free boneless wings, along with some fries, if you’re a vet.

California Pizza Kitchen: Any CPK fans out there? You can grab a free meal off its select menu Wednesday if you’re active military or a veteran.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Vets, active-duty military members, police officers and firefighters can get a free order of calamari with any purchase.

Chili’s: As a token of Chili’s appreciation, your Veterans Day meal from a special menu is on the house.

Cici’s Pizza: With military ID, veterans can get a free adult buffet.

Cracker Barrel: Come take advantage of a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake at all Cracker Barrel locations Wednesday.

Denny’s: All veterans and military personnel can get a free build-your-own Grand Slam on Wednesday from 5 a.m. to noon. This is for active, nonactive and retired members, only if you dine in and show ID.

Dunkin': Hey, vets! Grab a free donut of your choice, no purchase necessary on Wednesday while supplies last. The limit is one per customer. The special isn’t available through the Dunkin' Mobile App.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Enjoy a free hot or iced medium coffee by saying that you’re a veteran.

Krispy Kreme: To go with a free small hot or iced coffee, veterans can also get a free doughnut of choice.

Little Caesars: The pizza chain’s Veterans Day deal involves a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Go grab a free meal from a special menu from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: You can get your first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt free.

O’Charley’s: Free meal Wednesday off a special menu.

Outback Steakhouse: On Wednesday, you can get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coke product. All military members, firefighters, police officers and first responders receive a daily 10% off their entire check with ID.

Publix: Veterans, active military personnel and their families are invited to save 10% on groceries -- in-store only. This excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services. Customers are responsible for all applicable taxes. You’re asked to show your veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge documents or a driver’s license with a veteran designation at checkout.

Qdoba: Receive 50% off any entree Wednesday.

Red Lobster: Enjoy a free appetizer or dessert Wednesday.

Red Robin: Yum! Between Thursday and Nov. 30, veterans and active-duty military, who are rewards members, can get a free tavern burger with bottomless fries.

Smokey Bones: Eat a free meal off a special menu.

Smoothie King: Receive a free 20-ounce smoothie of your choice.

Sonny’s BBQ: Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free pork sandwich this Veterans Day.

Starbucks: All veterans, active service members and their spouses will receive a free tall cup of hot coffee Wednesday at participating stores.

Wendy’s: Veterans can get a free small breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Zaxby’s: With proof of service, get a free boneless wings meal on Wednesday.

This list will be updated as we learn about more deals.