This might be just what you needed this week: a Publix chicken-tender sub sale.

Starting today, Publix has whole chicken tender subs on sale for just $6.99. That’s $2 off the regular price.

The sale is listed in the grocery store’s weekly ad.

You can take advantage of this deal now through Nov. 18.