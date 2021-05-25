Got change? Here’s how to get into Wild Florida’s Gator Park

School is out for summer for some Central Florida families and if you’re in need of something to keep your children occupied, then here’s the deal for you.

From May 24 to 29, Wild Florida is offering a sweet deal to its Gator Park to celebrate Gator Week 2021.

[TRENDING: Cosmic wonder: Supermoon eclipse | Feral hogs run wild, damage lawns | Groomer sentenced for breaking dog’s tail]

Guests have to make a coin donation to get into the park, Wild Florida officials said on its Facebook page.

Ad

No donation is too small, according to its post. Even a penny can get you in.

Surprise! #GatorWeek2021 starts on Monday!! FREE Gator Park admission for everyone with any donation of coins...even a penny gets you in. #thisiswildflorida #bestdaytripever Posted by Wild Florida on Saturday, May 22, 2021

Wild Florida’s website said the event is one-of-a-kind and “centered around one of Florida’s most recognizable, yet misunderstood animals… the American alligator!”

The week will feature gator-themed activities and demonstrations, according to its website. For a more detailed schedule, click here.

Wild Florida is located in Kenansville, Florida and offers a number of other things for families to enjoy including zip-lining, petting zoo, shows and a drive-thru safari.