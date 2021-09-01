Oh happy day: Whole chicken tender Publix subs going on sale Thursday

It’s the little things in life that bring us joy, like the sale of one of your favorite sandwiches.

Whole 12-inch chicken tender Publix subs are on sale starting Thursday, according to Publix’s weekly ad.

You can get one of the best pub subs for just $6.99 for an entire week. That’s a savings of up to $2.50.

The sale runs from Thursday, Sept. 2 to Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Now that makes for a great Labor Day weekend meal.