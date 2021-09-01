Partly Cloudy icon
Oh happy day: Whole chicken tender Publix subs going on sale Thursday

Price reduced to $6.99

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

The Publix Chicken Tender Sub sandwich.
The Publix Chicken Tender Sub sandwich. (Courtesy of Publix)

It’s the little things in life that bring us joy, like the sale of one of your favorite sandwiches.

Whole 12-inch chicken tender Publix subs are on sale starting Thursday, according to Publix’s weekly ad.

You can get one of the best pub subs for just $6.99 for an entire week. That’s a savings of up to $2.50.

The sale runs from Thursday, Sept. 2 to Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Now that makes for a great Labor Day weekend meal.

