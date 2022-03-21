Celebrate spring with Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen Monday

Spring has sprung and Dairy Queen wants to celebrate.

Only on Monday, March 21, Dairy Queen is giving out free ice cream cones while supplies last, according to its tweet.

Spring officially started Sunday at 11:33 ET.

The free, small cone is available all day Monday at participating locations. There is a limit to one per person.

Dairy Queen suggests calling your local location to see if it is participating.

“Participation in Free Cone Day is determined by the each of our independent franchisee owners,” Dairy Queen officials said in a tweet. “Please reach out to your DQ location today to see if they are getting their Free Cone Day on!”