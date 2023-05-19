74º

PIN IT! Viewers share weather, pup pics from across Central Florida

News 6 shares some of our favorite pins submitted by viewers

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

News 6 asked viewers to submit pins to show what’s going on in the Central Florida community.

And viewers? They delivered.

WEATHER

Thursday was an inconvenient weather day, meaning that plenty of people across the region were faced with plenty of storms. Of course, that also means plenty of photo ops to capture the wicked weather.

Below were some of our favorite weather pins from News 6 viewers:

Flaha

Severe thunderstorm with a Rainbow Oviedo 6:35pm

jacobphotog

Lake Nona

frant1973

Tree fell on Michigan St.

Katrina

Front passing right by Oviedo!

PUP PICS

While many areas of Central Florida suffered through the rain, it wasn’t all bad.

Several viewers submitted pictures of their furry companions, which is something that the teams here at News 6 will never say no to.

Below are some of our favorite puppy pins from viewers on Thursday:

Sumter Glenn

Bella is definitely having a bad hair day at Cocoa Beach!!!

Anners

Chloe is 2 1/2 years old. Her favorite place to “talk” to mom is the arm of the loveseat!

southernlove386

Dog days of Summer!

Astor
Margarita

Dexter & Dale enjoying a day at the beach!🐾🐕‍🦺🐾

Palm Bay

ROCKVILLE

News 6′s own Thomas Mates made a trip out to Daytona Beach to check out the events at the Welcome to Rockville festival going on this week.

Here are a couple of pictures he decided to share while touring the scene:

Thomas Mates

Rockville!

Thomas Mates

Rockville!

If you have any pins that you’d like to share, you can do so by heading to our News 6 PinIt! page.

You can also Pin photos using the new and improved (and FREE) News 6 App on your mobile device. Be sure to caption your post with your name and location so we can give you proper credit.

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

