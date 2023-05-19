PIN IT! Viewers share weather, pup pics from across Central Florida

News 6 asked viewers to submit pins to show what’s going on in the Central Florida community.

And viewers? They delivered.

WEATHER

Thursday was an inconvenient weather day, meaning that plenty of people across the region were faced with plenty of storms. Of course, that also means plenty of photo ops to capture the wicked weather.

Below were some of our favorite weather pins from News 6 viewers:

PUP PICS

While many areas of Central Florida suffered through the rain, it wasn’t all bad.

Several viewers submitted pictures of their furry companions, which is something that the teams here at News 6 will never say no to.

Below are some of our favorite puppy pins from viewers on Thursday:

Sumter Glenn Bella is definitely having a bad hair day at Cocoa Beach!!! 11 hours ago 0 Orlando

Anners Chloe is 2 1/2 years old. Her favorite place to “talk” to mom is the arm of the loveseat! 12 hours ago 0 Orlando

Margarita Dexter & Dale enjoying a day at the beach!🐾🐕‍🦺🐾 15 hours ago 0 Palm Bay

ROCKVILLE

News 6′s own Thomas Mates made a trip out to Daytona Beach to check out the events at the Welcome to Rockville festival going on this week.

Here are a couple of pictures he decided to share while touring the scene:

If you have any pins that you’d like to share, you can do so by heading to our News 6 PinIt! page.

You can also Pin photos using the new and improved (and FREE) News 6 App on your mobile device. Be sure to caption your post with your name and location so we can give you proper credit.