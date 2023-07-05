COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Visit these farmers markets around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re stumped on what to do with your weekend morning, a farmers market can be a great way to get outdoors and connect with your community.
Check out this compiled list of farmers markets across town that all can enjoy. If you’d like a farmers market added to the list, send an email with details to web@wkmg.com.
Brevard County
Where: Wickham Park Equestrian Center
When: Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Downtown Melbourne Farmers Market at Riverview Park
Where: Riverview Park
When: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Renninger’s Flea and Farmers Market
Where: Renninger’s Melbourne location
When: Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Flagler County
Where: David Hood Plaza
When: Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lake County
Renninger’s Flea and Farmers Market
Where: Renninger’s Mount Dora location
When: Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday Morning Farmers Market
Where: Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center
When: Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.*
*This schedule runs from May through September, while October through April will run until 1 p.m.
Cagan Crossings Farmers Market
Where: Cagan Crossings Community Library
When: Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Orange County
Where: Central Park West Meadow
When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
*The number one produce and plant market in Central Florida is held here!
City of Maitland Farmers Market
Where: Lake Lily Park
When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Lake Eola Park
When: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Raymond A. Bagshaw Park at Edgewood City Hall
When: Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Winter Garden City Pavilion
When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Osceola County
Where: Market and Front Streets
When: Sundays 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Where: Lady Slipper Lot
When: Saturdays 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
*Only runs May-October
Seminole County
Where: Central Park
When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Lawton House
When: First and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
*Closed for the summer, will re-open August.
Volusia County
Where: The Pavilion at Port Orange
When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: David Hood Plaza
When: Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
