COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Visit these farmers markets around Central Florida

Farmers' Market at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re stumped on what to do with your weekend morning, a farmers market can be a great way to get outdoors and connect with your community.

Check out this compiled list of farmers markets across town that all can enjoy. If you’d like a farmers market added to the list, send an email with details to web@wkmg.com.

Brevard County

Brevard County Farmers Market

Where: Wickham Park Equestrian Center

When: Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Melbourne Farmers Market at Riverview Park

Where: Riverview Park

When: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Renninger’s Flea and Farmers Market

Where: Renninger’s Melbourne location

When: Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flagler County

Ormond Beach Farmers Market

Where: David Hood Plaza

When: Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lake County

Renninger’s Flea and Farmers Market

Where: Renninger’s Mount Dora location

When: Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday Morning Farmers Market

Where: Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center

When: Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.*

*This schedule runs from May through September, while October through April will run until 1 p.m.

Cagan Crossings Farmers Market

Where: Cagan Crossings Community Library

When: Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Orange County

Winter Park Farmers Market

Where: Central Park West Meadow

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

*The number one produce and plant market in Central Florida is held here!

City of Maitland Farmers Market

Where: Lake Lily Park

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Orlando Farmers Market

Where: Lake Eola Park

When: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Edgewood Farmers Market

Where: Raymond A. Bagshaw Park at Edgewood City Hall

When: Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Audubon Park Community Market

Where: Raymond A. Bagshaw Park at Edgewood City Hall

When: Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Winter Garden Farmers Market

Where: Winter Garden City Pavilion

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Osceola County

Celebration Farmers Market

Where: Market and Front Streets

When: Sundays 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

St. Cloud Area Farmers Market

Where: Lady Slipper Lot

When: Saturdays 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

*Only runs May-October

Seminole County

Lake Mary Farmers Market

Where: Central Park

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oviedo Farmers Market

Where: Lawton House

When: First and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

*Closed for the summer, will re-open August.

Volusia County

Pavilion Farmers Market

Where: The Pavilion at Port Orange

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

