Can you keep an alligator as a pet in Florida?

Florida state law allows for residents to keep a variety of strange animals as pets, though there are more than a few hoops to jump through, depending on what type of critter you want to take home.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is in charge of issuing personal pet permits for different types of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians.

Many animals — like domestic cats and dogs — don’t require a permit. However, the FWC does require permits for more exotic and dangerous animals — though only those that are captive-bred and obtained from a legally permitted source can be kept.

Class III wildlife includes animals like foxes and skunks, and a personal pet permit (PPNC) lasts two years at no cost. Species like capuchin, spider and wooly monkeys require evidence of experience and proper caging for possession, though.

Meanwhile, Class II wildlife consists of animals like alligators, which “present a real or potential threat to human safety,” according to the FWC.

A personal pet permit (PPL) for these types of animals lasts one year at a rate of $140 per year, and many of the animals on that list require evidence of experience and proper living conditions, such as caging and acreage.

Lastly, Class I wildlife are animals like bears, which are so dangerous that they may not be kept as personal pets. Instead, these animals may only be kept in exhibitions like zoos.

A list of animals mentioned by FWC and what permits they require can be found below.

Animal Class Type Nonvenomous/Unprotected Reptile or Amphibian No Permit Needed Gerbil No Permit Needed Hedgehog No Permit Needed Honey Possum No Permit Needed Sugar Glider No Permit Needed Toucan No Permit Needed Parrot No Permit Needed Chinchilla No Permit Needed ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Raccoon Class III Permit Fox Class III Permit Opossum Class III Permit Zebra Class III Permit Wallaby Class III Permit Spider Monkey Class III Permit Skunk Class III Permit ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Venomous Reptile Venomous Reptile Permit ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tapir Class II Permit Bobcat, Ocelot or Serval Class II Permit Howler Monkey Class II Permit Alligator Class II Permit Coyote, Jackal or Wolf Class II Permit Honey Badger or Wolverine Class II Permit Ostrich or Cassowary Class II Permit Binturong (Bearcat) Class II Permit Giraffe or Okapi Class II Permit Wildebeest Class II Permit Forest/Woodland/Aridland Antelope Class II Permit Caiman Class II Permit ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cheetah, Leopard, Jaguar, Tiger or Lion Class I Species (Not Allowed) Baboon Class I Species (Not Allowed) Chimpanzee, Orangutan or Gorilla Class I Species (Not Allowed) Bear Class I Species (Not Allowed) Rhinoceros Class I Species (Not Allowed) Elephant Class I Species (Not Allowed) Hippopotamus Class I Species (Not Allowed) Cape Buffalo Class I Species (Not Allowed) Komodo Dragon Class I Species (Not Allowed) Hyena or Aardwolf Class I Species (Not Allowed) Gibbon Class I Species (Not Allowed) Black Caiman Class I Species (Not Allowed) Cougar or Panther Class I Species (Not Allowed)

According to the FWC, anyone wishing to bring their Class II or Class III pet out in public should obtain an exhibition permit instead of a personal pet permit.

The FWC also warns people to not keep animals from the wild as personal pets.

Animals from the wild (including injured, orphaned, or abandoned native animals) are NEVER eligible to be kept as personal pets in Florida. Personal pet permits are only issued for animals which are captive bred and are obtained from a legal permitted source. Any injured, orphaned, or abandoned animals must be brought to a permitted wildlife rehabilitator for rehabilitation. Caring for sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife beyond the time necessary to transport the animal to a permitted rehabilitator is against the law. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

For more information on keeping wildlife as a personal pet, visit the FWC’s website by clicking here.

