74º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Features

Can you keep an alligator as a pet in Florida?

Personal pet permits available for variety of animals

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Strange Florida, Alligators, Animals, Florida, Entertainment
American Alligator (Canva/KPRC 2)

Florida state law allows for residents to keep a variety of strange animals as pets, though there are more than a few hoops to jump through, depending on what type of critter you want to take home.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is in charge of issuing personal pet permits for different types of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians.

Many animals — like domestic cats and dogs — don’t require a permit. However, the FWC does require permits for more exotic and dangerous animals — though only those that are captive-bred and obtained from a legally permitted source can be kept.

Class III wildlife includes animals like foxes and skunks, and a personal pet permit (PPNC) lasts two years at no cost. Species like capuchin, spider and wooly monkeys require evidence of experience and proper caging for possession, though.

Meanwhile, Class II wildlife consists of animals like alligators, which “present a real or potential threat to human safety,” according to the FWC.

A personal pet permit (PPL) for these types of animals lasts one year at a rate of $140 per year, and many of the animals on that list require evidence of experience and proper living conditions, such as caging and acreage.

Lastly, Class I wildlife are animals like bears, which are so dangerous that they may not be kept as personal pets. Instead, these animals may only be kept in exhibitions like zoos.

A list of animals mentioned by FWC and what permits they require can be found below.

AnimalClass Type
Nonvenomous/Unprotected Reptile or AmphibianNo Permit Needed
GerbilNo Permit Needed
HedgehogNo Permit Needed
Honey PossumNo Permit Needed
Sugar GliderNo Permit Needed
ToucanNo Permit Needed
ParrotNo Permit Needed
ChinchillaNo Permit Needed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RaccoonClass III Permit
FoxClass III Permit
OpossumClass III Permit
ZebraClass III Permit
WallabyClass III Permit
Spider MonkeyClass III Permit
SkunkClass III Permit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Venomous ReptileVenomous Reptile Permit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TapirClass II Permit
Bobcat, Ocelot or ServalClass II Permit
Howler MonkeyClass II Permit
AlligatorClass II Permit
Coyote, Jackal or WolfClass II Permit
Honey Badger or WolverineClass II Permit
Ostrich or CassowaryClass II Permit
Binturong (Bearcat)Class II Permit
Giraffe or OkapiClass II Permit
WildebeestClass II Permit
Forest/Woodland/Aridland AntelopeClass II Permit
CaimanClass II Permit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cheetah, Leopard, Jaguar, Tiger or LionClass I Species (Not Allowed)
BaboonClass I Species (Not Allowed)
Chimpanzee, Orangutan or GorillaClass I Species (Not Allowed)
BearClass I Species (Not Allowed)
RhinocerosClass I Species (Not Allowed)
ElephantClass I Species (Not Allowed)
HippopotamusClass I Species (Not Allowed)
Cape BuffaloClass I Species (Not Allowed)
Komodo DragonClass I Species (Not Allowed)
Hyena or AardwolfClass I Species (Not Allowed)
GibbonClass I Species (Not Allowed)
Black CaimanClass I Species (Not Allowed)
Cougar or PantherClass I Species (Not Allowed)

According to the FWC, anyone wishing to bring their Class II or Class III pet out in public should obtain an exhibition permit instead of a personal pet permit.

The FWC also warns people to not keep animals from the wild as personal pets.

Animals from the wild (including injured, orphaned, or abandoned native animals) are NEVER eligible to be kept as personal pets in Florida. Personal pet permits are only issued for animals which are captive bred and are obtained from a legal permitted source. Any injured, orphaned, or abandoned animals must be brought to a permitted wildlife rehabilitator for rehabilitation. Caring for sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife beyond the time necessary to transport the animal to a permitted rehabilitator is against the law.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

For more information on keeping wildlife as a personal pet, visit the FWC’s website by clicking here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email