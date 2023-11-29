The best pizza in Florida can be found in Gainesville. Have you had a slice?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Earlier this month, Taste of Home released its ranking of the best pizzas in every state — including right here in Florida.
According to the ranking, the best pizza pie in the Sunshine State can be found in Gainesville.
To be specific: the Custom Pie at Satchel’s Pizza was listed as Florida’s best pizza, with guests having the option to make their own custom pizza pie by adding toppings like tempeh, ground beef and more.
The restaurant can be found at 1800 NE 23rd Ave., around 10 minutes away from the University of Florida’s Reitz Union building.
As for the rest of the list, you can find the results below:
|State
|City/Town
|Restaurant
|Best Pizza
|Alabama
|Birmingham
|Post Office Pies
|Make Your Own
|Alaska
|Anchorage
|Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria
|B.L.T Pizza
|Arizona
|Phoenix
|Pizzeria Bianco
|Rosa Pizza
|Arkansas
|Little Rock
|Damgoode Pies
|Underdog Pizza
|California
|Los Angeles
|Pizzeria Mozza
|Goat Cheese, Leeks, Scallions,
Garlic and Bacon Pizza
|Colorado
|Denver
|Ian’s Pizza
|Macaroni and Cheese Pizza
|Connecticut
|New Haven
|Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
|White Clam Pizza
|Delaware
|Greenville
|Pizza by Elizabeth
|Saint Pizza
|Georgia
|Atlanta
|Antico
|Diavola
|Hawaii
|Honolulu
|Proof Public House
|Fried Rice Pizza
|Idaho
|Boise
|Flying Pie Pizzeria
|Tuna Melt Pizza
|Illinois
|Chicago
|Giordano’s
|Cheese Deep Dish
|Indiana
|Indianapolis
|Bazbeaux Pizza
|Neptune Pizza
|Iowa
|Iowa City
|A & A Pagliai’s Pizza
|Palace Special
|Kansas
|Kansas City
|Topp’d
|Thai Peanut Pizza
|Kentucky
|Lexington
|Joe Bologna’s
|Sfingione Pizza
|Louisiana
|New Orleans
|Pizza Delicious
|Cheese Pizza
|Maine
|Ogunquit
|Cornerstone Artisanal Pizza
& Craft Beer
|Cold Picked Lobster Pizza
|Maryland
|Darnestown
|Inferno Pizza
|D.O.C. Margherita Pizza
|Massachusetts
|Boston
|Regina Pizzeria
|Giambotta Pizza
|Michigan
|Detroit
|Belle Isle Pizza
|Corktown Pizza
|Minnesota
|St. Paul
|Black Sheep Pizza
|Persian Beef, Tomato, Feta
& Harissa Pizza
|Mississippi
|Jackson
|Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza
& Ice Cream Joint
|Meat Packing District Pizza
|Missouri
|Kansas City
|Il Lazzarone
|Margherita Pizza
|Montana
|Missoula
|Biga Pizza
|Caramelized Goat Pizza
|Nebraska
|Lincoln
|Yia Yia’s
|The Francais Pizza
|Nevada
|Henderson
|Settebello
|Pizza Carbonara
|New Hampshire
|Manchester
|900 Degrees Wood Fired Pizzeria
|900 Degrees House Pie
|New Jersey
|Boonton
|Bevacqua’s Reservoir Tavern
|Bar Pizza
|New Mexico
|Albuquerque
|Giovanni’s Pizzeria
|New Mexican Pizza
|New York
|New York City
|Bleeker Street Pizza
|Nonna Maria Pizza
|North Carolina
|Charlotte
|Pure Pizza
|She-Rex Pizza
|North Dakota
|Grand Forks
|Rhombus Guys
|Tater-Tot Pizza
|Ohio
|Lakewood
|Angelo’s of Lakewood
|Super Deluxe Pizza
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|Hideaway Pizza
|The Hideaway Special
|Oregon
|Portland
|Apizza Scholls Pizza
|Apizza Amore
|Pennsylvania
|Philadelphia
|Pizza Brain
|Tom Pie
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|Al Forno
|Calamari Pizza
|South Carolina
|North Charleston
|EVO Pizza
|Potato & Corn Pizza
|South Dakota
|Sioux Falls
|Monks House of Ale Repute
|Dub’s Thai Pizza
|Tennessee
|Memphis
|Hog & Hominy
|Red Eye Pizza
|Texas
|San Antonio
|Big Lou’s Pizza
|BBQ Pizza
|Utah
|Park City
|Este Pizza
|Terra
|Vermont
|Burlington
|American Flatbread
|Sun-Dried Tomato and
Mushroom Pizza
|Virginia
|Arlington
|Pupatella
|Calabrese Pizza
|Washington
|Seattle
|Serious Pizza
|Yukon Gold Potato, Rosemary,
Pecorino Roman
|West Virginia
|Fayetteville
|Pies & Pints
|Sriracha Shrimp Pizza
|Wisconsin
|Madison
|Pizza Brutta
|Miele Pizza
|Wyoming
|Jackson Hole
|Pinky G’s Pizzeria
|Funky Chicken Pizza
