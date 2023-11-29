46º
The best pizza in Florida can be found in Gainesville. Have you had a slice?

Satchel’s Pizza listed as state’s best pie

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Earlier this month, Taste of Home released its ranking of the best pizzas in every state — including right here in Florida.

According to the ranking, the best pizza pie in the Sunshine State can be found in Gainesville.

To be specific: the Custom Pie at Satchel’s Pizza was listed as Florida’s best pizza, with guests having the option to make their own custom pizza pie by adding toppings like tempeh, ground beef and more.

The restaurant can be found at 1800 NE 23rd Ave., around 10 minutes away from the University of Florida’s Reitz Union building.

As for the rest of the list, you can find the results below:

StateCity/TownRestaurantBest Pizza
AlabamaBirminghamPost Office PiesMake Your Own
AlaskaAnchorageMoose’s Tooth Pub and PizzeriaB.L.T Pizza
ArizonaPhoenixPizzeria BiancoRosa Pizza
ArkansasLittle RockDamgoode PiesUnderdog Pizza
CaliforniaLos AngelesPizzeria MozzaGoat Cheese, Leeks, Scallions,
Garlic and Bacon Pizza
ColoradoDenverIan’s PizzaMacaroni and Cheese Pizza
ConnecticutNew HavenFrank Pepe Pizzeria NapoletanaWhite Clam Pizza
DelawareGreenvillePizza by ElizabethSaint Pizza
GeorgiaAtlantaAnticoDiavola
HawaiiHonoluluProof Public HouseFried Rice Pizza
IdahoBoiseFlying Pie PizzeriaTuna Melt Pizza
IllinoisChicagoGiordano’sCheese Deep Dish
IndianaIndianapolisBazbeaux PizzaNeptune Pizza
IowaIowa CityA & A Pagliai’s PizzaPalace Special
KansasKansas CityTopp’dThai Peanut Pizza
KentuckyLexingtonJoe Bologna’sSfingione Pizza
LouisianaNew OrleansPizza DeliciousCheese Pizza
MaineOgunquitCornerstone Artisanal Pizza
& Craft Beer		Cold Picked Lobster Pizza
MarylandDarnestownInferno PizzaD.O.C. Margherita Pizza
MassachusettsBostonRegina PizzeriaGiambotta Pizza
MichiganDetroitBelle Isle PizzaCorktown Pizza
MinnesotaSt. PaulBlack Sheep PizzaPersian Beef, Tomato, Feta
& Harissa Pizza
MississippiJacksonSal & Mookie’s New York Pizza
& Ice Cream Joint		Meat Packing District Pizza
MissouriKansas CityIl LazzaroneMargherita Pizza
MontanaMissoulaBiga PizzaCaramelized Goat Pizza
NebraskaLincolnYia Yia’sThe Francais Pizza
NevadaHendersonSettebelloPizza Carbonara
New HampshireManchester900 Degrees Wood Fired Pizzeria900 Degrees House Pie
New JerseyBoontonBevacqua’s Reservoir TavernBar Pizza
New MexicoAlbuquerqueGiovanni’s PizzeriaNew Mexican Pizza
New YorkNew York CityBleeker Street PizzaNonna Maria Pizza
North CarolinaCharlottePure PizzaShe-Rex Pizza
North DakotaGrand ForksRhombus GuysTater-Tot Pizza
OhioLakewoodAngelo’s of LakewoodSuper Deluxe Pizza
OklahomaOklahoma CityHideaway PizzaThe Hideaway Special
OregonPortlandApizza Scholls PizzaApizza Amore
PennsylvaniaPhiladelphiaPizza BrainTom Pie
Rhode IslandProvidenceAl FornoCalamari Pizza
South CarolinaNorth CharlestonEVO PizzaPotato & Corn Pizza
South DakotaSioux FallsMonks House of Ale ReputeDub’s Thai Pizza
TennesseeMemphisHog & HominyRed Eye Pizza
TexasSan AntonioBig Lou’s PizzaBBQ Pizza
UtahPark CityEste PizzaTerra
VermontBurlingtonAmerican FlatbreadSun-Dried Tomato and
Mushroom Pizza
VirginiaArlingtonPupatellaCalabrese Pizza
WashingtonSeattleSerious PizzaYukon Gold Potato, Rosemary,
Pecorino Roman
West VirginiaFayettevillePies & PintsSriracha Shrimp Pizza
WisconsinMadisonPizza BruttaMiele Pizza
WyomingJackson HolePinky G’s PizzeriaFunky Chicken Pizza

