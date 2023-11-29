The best pizza in Florida can be found in Gainesville. Have you had a slice?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Earlier this month, Taste of Home released its ranking of the best pizzas in every state — including right here in Florida.

According to the ranking, the best pizza pie in the Sunshine State can be found in Gainesville.

To be specific: the Custom Pie at Satchel’s Pizza was listed as Florida’s best pizza, with guests having the option to make their own custom pizza pie by adding toppings like tempeh, ground beef and more.

The restaurant can be found at 1800 NE 23rd Ave., around 10 minutes away from the University of Florida’s Reitz Union building.

As for the rest of the list, you can find the results below:

State City/Town Restaurant Best Pizza Alabama Birmingham Post Office Pies Make Your Own Alaska Anchorage Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria B.L.T Pizza Arizona Phoenix Pizzeria Bianco Rosa Pizza Arkansas Little Rock Damgoode Pies Underdog Pizza California Los Angeles Pizzeria Mozza Goat Cheese, Leeks, Scallions,

Garlic and Bacon Pizza Colorado Denver Ian’s Pizza Macaroni and Cheese Pizza Connecticut New Haven Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana White Clam Pizza Delaware Greenville Pizza by Elizabeth Saint Pizza Georgia Atlanta Antico Diavola Hawaii Honolulu Proof Public House Fried Rice Pizza Idaho Boise Flying Pie Pizzeria Tuna Melt Pizza Illinois Chicago Giordano’s Cheese Deep Dish Indiana Indianapolis Bazbeaux Pizza Neptune Pizza Iowa Iowa City A & A Pagliai’s Pizza Palace Special Kansas Kansas City Topp’d Thai Peanut Pizza Kentucky Lexington Joe Bologna’s Sfingione Pizza Louisiana New Orleans Pizza Delicious Cheese Pizza Maine Ogunquit Cornerstone Artisanal Pizza

& Craft Beer Cold Picked Lobster Pizza Maryland Darnestown Inferno Pizza D.O.C. Margherita Pizza Massachusetts Boston Regina Pizzeria Giambotta Pizza Michigan Detroit Belle Isle Pizza Corktown Pizza Minnesota St. Paul Black Sheep Pizza Persian Beef, Tomato, Feta

& Harissa Pizza Mississippi Jackson Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza

& Ice Cream Joint Meat Packing District Pizza Missouri Kansas City Il Lazzarone Margherita Pizza Montana Missoula Biga Pizza Caramelized Goat Pizza Nebraska Lincoln Yia Yia’s The Francais Pizza Nevada Henderson Settebello Pizza Carbonara New Hampshire Manchester 900 Degrees Wood Fired Pizzeria 900 Degrees House Pie New Jersey Boonton Bevacqua’s Reservoir Tavern Bar Pizza New Mexico Albuquerque Giovanni’s Pizzeria New Mexican Pizza New York New York City Bleeker Street Pizza Nonna Maria Pizza North Carolina Charlotte Pure Pizza She-Rex Pizza North Dakota Grand Forks Rhombus Guys Tater-Tot Pizza Ohio Lakewood Angelo’s of Lakewood Super Deluxe Pizza Oklahoma Oklahoma City Hideaway Pizza The Hideaway Special Oregon Portland Apizza Scholls Pizza Apizza Amore Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pizza Brain Tom Pie Rhode Island Providence Al Forno Calamari Pizza South Carolina North Charleston EVO Pizza Potato & Corn Pizza South Dakota Sioux Falls Monks House of Ale Repute Dub’s Thai Pizza Tennessee Memphis Hog & Hominy Red Eye Pizza Texas San Antonio Big Lou’s Pizza BBQ Pizza Utah Park City Este Pizza Terra Vermont Burlington American Flatbread Sun-Dried Tomato and

Mushroom Pizza Virginia Arlington Pupatella Calabrese Pizza Washington Seattle Serious Pizza Yukon Gold Potato, Rosemary,

Pecorino Roman West Virginia Fayetteville Pies & Pints Sriracha Shrimp Pizza Wisconsin Madison Pizza Brutta Miele Pizza Wyoming Jackson Hole Pinky G’s Pizzeria Funky Chicken Pizza

