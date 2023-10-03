This Central Florida city was just named best food city in the U.S.

Kaya is an opportunity to showcase Filipino food and culture in Orlando, co-owners Jamilyn Bailey and Lordfer Lalicon said.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is known for its entertainment and theme parks, but it’s also starting to get more recognition for its food scene.

To find the best foodie cities in America, personal finance website WalletHub compared 180 of the country’s largest cities and analyzed them based on 28 metrics, “including the affordability and accessibility of excellent restaurants, number of food festivals per capita, craft breweries and wineries per capita, restaurant diversity, Michelin stars, and more.”

After the numbers were crunched, Orlando was named the No. 1 food city in America for 2023, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub said their dataset ranges from the cost of groceries to affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions and costs for foodies.

According to WalletHub, they determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the cities in their sample.

The rest of the top 10 included two other Florida cities:

2. Portland, Oregon

3. Sacramento, California

4. Miami, Florida

5. San Francisco, California

6. Tampa, Florida

7. San Diego, California

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

9. Austin, Texas

10. Seattle Washington

