Is it possible to win Whamageddon this Christmas? Here are the rules

This year, many people are once again playing “Whamageddon,” a popular social challenge that has taken off in recent years, according to The Guardian.

The gist of the challenge is that before Christmas, players do their best to avoid hearing the 1984 song “Last Christmas” by the namesake band Wham!

Players have to be careful when going shopping, carpooling or even visiting family members with the radio on, as there’s no telling when this song could pop up.

According to the challenge website, the rules are as follows:

THE FIRST RULE : Go as long as possible without hearing “Last Christmas.”

THE SECOND RULE : The game runs from Dec. 1 - 24 (you can use your local time zone).

THE THIRD RULE : This challenge only applies to the original version. That means remixes and covers are still on the table.

THE FOURTH RULE : If you hear the song, you’re out!

BONUS RULE : When you get disqualified, you’re expected to post about it on social media with #whamageddon.

PLAYER-VERSUS-PLAYER: While you can always sabotage your friends by sending the song their way, the challenge is meant to be a survival game — not a battle royale.

The game reportedly started on online forums in 2010, though it didn’t take off until a dedicated Facebook page popped up in 2016.

Of course, this challenge is aimed at avoiding the Wham! Christmas classic, but it can also be tailored to other holiday tunes.

Other songs like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” or Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time” are also decent candidates for this game, as they’re considered some of the more difficult songs to avoid during the holidays.

