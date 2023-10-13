Downtown Cocoa Beach bar to get out-of-this-world makeover

Cocoa Beach, prepare for an alien invasion.

Bar None Creations, an Orlando-based fabrication company that creates themed bars and experiences, is collaborating with Area 142 to land ET right in the heart of downtown, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

“We were brought in to revitalize and make it something bigger than it is,” said James Morrone, one of the company owners.

Eddie Rose opened Area 142 in December 2022 at the corner of State Road A1A and Minutemen Causeway, a site formerly occupied by iconic restaurant Bernard’s Surf. It’s a big venue, with an indoor bar that opens onto a large patio, a rooftop bar and an artificial turf-covered expanse where hundreds of people can gather for concerts and other events.

Along with changing the name of the establishment, Moronne plans to ring the property with reimagined shipping containers designed to look like space ships.

The elevator shaft will be turned into a rocket. A flying saucer will hover above the entrance spraying fog on guests. Even a nook reminiscent of Maj. Anthony Nelson of “I Dream of Jeannie” finding a bottle on the beach is being considered.

Morrone’s team has the bona fides to pull it off, having worked on projects including Belle’s Library at Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Ollivander’s Wand Shop in Harry Potter World at Universal Orlando.

Bar None’s themed properties in Orlando include Cocktails & Screams, a bar that “brings Halloween to life every night;” High T, an immersive Alice in Wonderland experience and cocktail bar; 1-Up Orlando, an ‘80s and ‘90s adult arcade; and The Society, a secret society-themed high-end membership club.

Rose will remain as a minority partner in the business, he said.

“My vision was to do something along these lines, but I couldn’t do it by myself,” Rose said. Marrone and Bar None will help him make that vision a reality.

“I’m super happy,” he said.

Open less than a year, Area 142 quickly became known for its DJs and open-air concerts. It also was among the establishments brought up in discussions that led to a change to Cocoa Beach’s noise ordinance. Earlier this month, Rose announced the partnership with Bar None, as well as the cancellation of upcoming concerts.

The noise complaints aren’t the reason for the upcoming changes, though. The place outgrew what Rose felt comfortable handling.

“I opened the place up, and we grew, and we were busy,” he said. “I never owned a bar and restaurant. I had to have help.”

Morrone said he’s already talked with city officials and plans to work closely with them to make sure Area 142 is in compliance with all ordinances.

“We’re pretty well-versed in how to put in some sound barriers so it isn’t a problem,” he said.

He takes pride in making sure Bar None has a good relationship with the communities where its properties are located.

“Growth, done in the right way, is a good thing,” he said. “We’re here for the right reasons. We’re here to make money, but we’re here for the community, too.”

Morrone has plans to turn Area 142 into a dining and entertainment hub similar to Boxi Park in Orlando’s Lake Nona neighborhood. Boxi Park is a 30,000-square-foot outdoor event venue with shipping containers that house multiple food options.

There currently are two shipping containers on the property. One holds a full kitchen that serves Cuban-style food. The other mainly is used for storage. The Bar None team will fabricate more shipping containers to fit the alien and spaceship theme, and local chefs and merchants will be invited to lease spots.

Morrone wants to use the spaces as a restaurant incubator for new food concepts. He hopes to add at least four or five food options along with interactive experiences and space- and alien-themed areas.

“We can do this because we’re the artists, fabricators and designers,” he said. “We build it.”

As for music, it hasn’t completely left the building, Morrone said. Smaller acts will perform inside the bar and on the rooftop deck. The larger concerts will be brought back eventually.

“There’s interest in national music and local bands,” he said. “We want to do both, and diverse genres. We’re not going to put it in a box.”

Morrone said he hated canceling the planned performances.

“But it wasn’t the right time to go forward,” he said.

When the concerts return, he wants to have the facilities in place to handle the performances.

While Area 142 has brought in a temporary stage for shows, Morrone plans to build a permanent one out of shipping containers. The structure will open like a clam shell to reveal the stage, lighting and sound equipment when in use.

Morrone doesn’t have a set timeline for when the whole project will be completed. He’s already begun training staff. A cocktail consultant was on site recently to show bartenders how to make drinks consistently.

For the next three months, he will concentrate on operations and working with the city to find out what already has been approved and what paperwork and permitting is needed.

“The goal is to start the build out in four months,” he said.

As the work progresses, Area 142, or whatever it is called in the future, will remain open for drinks and food.

“If we do a hard close, it will only be for a week,” Morrone said.

In the end, Morrone wants the venue to be a place that draws locals and tourists alike.

“The real goal here is to make it an experience, not just a bar to drink at,” he said. “Kind of like an adult Disney.”