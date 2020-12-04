Ho, ho, ho holiday flavors churn up at Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to taste a lot like Christmas at Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream and new holiday flavors are sure to make your days as merry and bright as the shop’s pink logo.

“Ready or not, the holidays are here!” said Kelly Seidl, owner of Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream. “Our December flavors will make every seasonal celebration delicious, and will make your holidays merry and bright.”

Along with the special edition flavors, Kelly’s will also be slicing up Holiday Ice Cream Pies.

Ginger Snap Ice Cream (Image credit: Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

December featured flavors

White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha: A blend of peppermint and coffee ice cream layered with white chocolate ice cream and crushed candy canes.

Hot Cocoa + Marshmallow: Hot Cocoa ice cream layered with marshmallows.

Candy Cane: Peppermint ice cream layered with crushed candy canes.

Ginger Snap: Blend of ginger snap cookies, brown sugar and ginger, layered with crushed ginger snap.

Red Velvet: Red velvet cake batter ice cream.

Cranberry Orange Ginger Sorbet: Great for mimosas, mocktails or by itself.

Santa’s White Christmas: Sweet cream ice cream blended with Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas flavor (coconut, toasted nut and vanilla) and layered with Ghirardelli Caramel sauce. (Limited release, Dec. 14)