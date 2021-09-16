Orlando puppetry theater celebrates resilience

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida educational puppetry theater working on virtual solutions through the pandemic is celebrating 35 years of service to millions of children.

“For the first time in 35 years we were not on tour during the pandemic, and so we had to find some creative ways to still get messages out there,” said Tracey Conner, executive and artistic director of MicheLee Puppets in Orlando.

MicheLee Puppets began as college internship of Conner’s in 1985 to help children coping with disabilities. The nonprofit organization has since reached 2.3 million people throughout the state of Florida with issue-based plays and videos.

“Dealing with such topics as bully prevention, domestic violence prevention, making healthy choices, taking care of the environment, you name it, we’ve probably covered it,” Conner said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the group of puppeteers has adapted to Zoom and virtual platforms to continue educating and connecting with children while they’ve been out of in-person classrooms.

“Giving kids tools to help calm themselves and to overcome some anxiety,” Conner said.

News 6 will help by virtually host a fundraising breakfast for MicheLee Puppets on Friday.

Details

MicheLee Puppets Celebrating Resilience fundraising breakfast

Friday, September 17, from 8-9 a.m.

News 6 viewers can attend virtually. Text PUPPET to 41444 to donate and have your gift matched dollar for dollar by The Joe & Sarah Galloway Foundation.

For more information, email Tracey@micheleepuppets.org