These major retailers will close on Thanksgiving Day

John Moore/Getty Images

Some stores choose to remain open on Thanksgiving Day so that shoppers can start Black Friday shopping early, but many major retailers have said they will be closed.

Retailers that close said they want to give their employees more time to spend with their families during the holiday.

Over the years, Black Friday hours kept creeping earlier and earlier and many moved into Thanksgiving Day.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, these retailers will be closed according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Army and Air Force Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m. Costco

Guitar Center – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m. Hobby Lobby – Open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Open for Black Friday at 8 a.m. HomeGoods – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m. Lowe’s – Open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Open for Black Friday at 6 a.m. Marshalls – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m. Petco – Open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Open for Black Friday at 8 a.m. Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m. Stein Mart

T.J. Maxx – Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Open for Black Friday at 7 a.m. True Value

According to a survey by BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of polled consumers think stores should be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The following stores have said they will remain open, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Best Buy

CVS – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

24-hour stores; other locations vary Meijer

Walgreens – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

The lists will continue to be updated as more information is released.

Should stores be closed on Thanksgiving Day?

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.