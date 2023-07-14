There’s something about a hamburger. The way juices from the freshly grilled meat gently dribble down your chin as you take that first bite into the succulent patty, seasoned to perfection.

Something about the way the cheese curves along the sides, melting slowly over the ground-beef goodness placed gently between two buns. While that certain something may always defy definition—what can be said for certain is that America, and what seems like the world, loves hamburgers.

Named after Hamburg, a region in Germany known for its cattle, the Hamburg steak was the first step toward what would become the sandwich we know and love today. Served on a plate (sans buns if you can believe it), the steak was said to have become popular during the Industrial Revolution after an influx of German immigrants into New York. In order to make the food easier to consume for the workers on their breaks, a now unknown cook sandwiched the steak between two pieces of bread, and the rest as they say, is history.

While it may never be proven where the hamburger was first invented, what can be shown without a shadow of a doubt is that this deliciously simple sandwich is here to stay. Which got us wondering—who serves the best burger, and more importantly—where can we find them?!

To find the answers, Stacker turned to some of the experts at Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated restaurants for burgers in The Villages. To determine which ones made the rank we look at the number of reviews the restaurant has, as well as the average rating it received. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list—or if you will find your new favorite spot listed among them!

