40 recipes from Florida

Stacker.com

A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Florida.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels — so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leaves something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Allrecipes

Classic Cuban Midnight (Medianoche) Sandwich

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 8 minutes
- Total: 23 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 sandwiches
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Florida Strawberry Muffins

- Prep: 10 minutes
- Cook: 20 minutes
- Total: 30 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 muffins
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Key West Chicken

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 15 minutes
- Additional: 30 minutes
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Miami Chocolate Chip Cookies

- Servings: 12
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Florida Key Lime Pie

- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 pie
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Key West Penne

- Prep: 5 minutes
- Cook: 15 minutes
- Total: 20 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Smoked Fish Dip

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Total: 15 minutes
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 2 cups
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Panhandle Grits

- Prep: 30 minutes
- Cook: 15 minutes
- Total: 45 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

The Real Mojito

- Prep: 10 minutes
- Total: 10 minutes
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 cocktail
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Classic Cuban-Style Picadillo

- Prep: 10 minutes
- Cook: 20 minutes
- Total: 30 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mushroom Soup Without Cream

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 45 minutes
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 - (1 cup) servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fresh Grapefruit Cake

- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 25 minutes
- Additional: 1 hr 10 minutes
- Total: 1 hr 55 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 1 9-inch layer cake
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Rick's Key West Pink Coleslaw Dressing

- Prep: 10 minutes
- Total: 10 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tampa Cuban Hand Pies

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 25 minutes
- Additional: 5 minutes
- Total: 45 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 hand pies
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

New York Pushcart Onions (For Hot Dogs)

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 20 minutes
- Total: 35 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sweet Lime Iced Tea

- Prep: 10 minutes
- Cook: 5 minutes
- Additional: 3 hrs 45 minutes
- Total: 4 hrs
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 1 gallon
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

LaWanna's Mango Salsa on Tilapia Fillets

- Prep: 30 minutes
- Cook: 10 minutes
- Total: 40 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Key Lime Cream Pie

- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 pie
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Key West Shrimp Boil with Key Lime Mustard Sauce

- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 2 minutes
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 22 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 3 pounds shrimp
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spicy Cuban Mojo Chicken with Mango-Avocado Salsa

- Prep: 40 minutes
- Cook: 25 minutes
- Additional: 2 hrs 30 minutes
- Total: 3 hrs 35 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Key West-Style Baked Grouper

- Prep: 10 minutes
- Cook: 15 minutes
- Total: 25 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cuban Marinated Steak

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 15 minutes
- Additional: 35 minutes
- Total: 1 hr 5 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Rachael's Superheated Cajun Boiled Peanuts

- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 1 day
- Total: 1 day
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 pound
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mini Key Lime Pies

- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 5 minutes
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 25 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 mini pies
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

The Real Rum Runner

- Prep: 5 minutes
- Total: 5 minutes
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 cocktail
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fresh Strawberry Upside Down Cake

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 50 minutes
- Additional: 15 minutes
- Total: 1 hr 20 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Phoenician's Key Lime Pie

- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 25 minutes
- Additional: 10 hrs
- Total: 10 hrs 45 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 - 9 inch pie
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tzatziki Sauce -Yogurt and Cucumber Dip

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Additional: 10 hrs
- Total: 10 hrs 15 minutes
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 16 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Florida Chicken Wellington

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 19 minutes
- Total: 34 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 chicken breasts
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mediterranean Tuna Capellini

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 10 minutes
- Total: 25 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mardi Gras Gator Meat Balls

- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 30 minutes
- Additional: 10 minutes
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 20
- Yield: 13 pounds
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grandma's Strawberry Milkshake

- Prep: 1 min
- Additional: 4 minutes
- Total: 5 minutes
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 serving
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Key Lime Pie II

- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 pie
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Scrumptious Chicken

- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pasteles De Coco (Coconut Pastries)

- Prep: 40 minutes
- Cook: 10 minutes
- Total: 50 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 2
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Smoked Spanish Mackerel Dip

- Prep: 15 minutes
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 2 1/2 cups
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fried Lobster

- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 20 minutes
- Total: 40 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce for Shellfish

- Prep: 5 minutes
- Additional: 30 minutes
- Total: 35 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Key Lime Pie IX

- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 15 minutes
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 35 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 9-inch pie
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Angel Hair Pasta with Florida Mussels in White Wine-Butter Sauce

- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 35 minutes
- Total: 55 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

