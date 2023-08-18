🚚People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Orlando

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Orlando using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Orlando from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.