🚚People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Orlando

Stacker.com

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Orlando using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Orlando from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

H.J. Herrera // Shutterstock

#10. Ocala, FL

- View share: 1.50%
- Views to own market: 27.80%
- Views to other markets within own state: 41.70%
- Views to markets within other states: 30.40%

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#9. Washington, D.C.

- View share: 1.90%
- Views to own market: 19.90%
- Views to other markets within own state: 9.00%
- Views to markets within other states: 71.10%

Thomas Kelley // Shutterstock

#8. Palm Bay, FL

- View share: 2.30%
- Views to own market: 38.10%
- Views to other markets within own state: 31.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 30.00%

Rob Hainer // Shutterstock

#7. Lakeland, FL

- View share: 2.40%
- Views to own market: 33.40%
- Views to other markets within own state: 39.30%
- Views to markets within other states: 27.40%

marchello74 // Shutterstock

#6. Chicago, IL

- View share: 3.60%
- Views to own market: 22.40%
- Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%
- Views to markets within other states: 72.20%

MyArt4U // Shutterstock

#5. Deltona, FL

- View share: 3.70%
- Views to own market: 36.90%
- Views to other markets within own state: 33.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 29.30%

AevanStock // Shutterstock

#4. Tampa, FL

- View share: 4.70%
- Views to own market: 51.60%
- Views to other markets within own state: 21.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 26.50%

Canva

#3. Atlanta, GA

- View share: 5.60%
- Views to own market: 34.20%
- Views to other markets within own state: 11.30%
- Views to markets within other states: 54.60%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Miami, FL

- View share: 9.70%
- Views to own market: 53.40%
- Views to other markets within own state: 26.00%
- Views to markets within other states: 20.60%

Thiago Leite // Shutterstock

#1. New York, NY

- View share: 26.60%
- Views to own market: 20.70%
- Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 73.50%

