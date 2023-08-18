🚚People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Orlando

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Orlando using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Orlando from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
#10. Ocala, FL
- View share: 1.50%
- Views to own market: 27.80%
- Views to other markets within own state: 41.70%
- Views to markets within other states: 30.40%
#9. Washington, D.C.
- View share: 1.90%
- Views to own market: 19.90%
- Views to other markets within own state: 9.00%
- Views to markets within other states: 71.10%
#8. Palm Bay, FL
- View share: 2.30%
- Views to own market: 38.10%
- Views to other markets within own state: 31.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 30.00%
#7. Lakeland, FL
- View share: 2.40%
- Views to own market: 33.40%
- Views to other markets within own state: 39.30%
- Views to markets within other states: 27.40%
#6. Chicago, IL
- View share: 3.60%
- Views to own market: 22.40%
- Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%
- Views to markets within other states: 72.20%
#5. Deltona, FL
- View share: 3.70%
- Views to own market: 36.90%
- Views to other markets within own state: 33.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 29.30%
#4. Tampa, FL
- View share: 4.70%
- Views to own market: 51.60%
- Views to other markets within own state: 21.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 26.50%
#3. Atlanta, GA
- View share: 5.60%
- Views to own market: 34.20%
- Views to other markets within own state: 11.30%
- Views to markets within other states: 54.60%
#2. Miami, FL
- View share: 9.70%
- Views to own market: 53.40%
- Views to other markets within own state: 26.00%
- Views to markets within other states: 20.60%
#1. New York, NY
- View share: 26.60%
- Views to own market: 20.70%
- Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 73.50%