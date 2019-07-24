2 charged in connection with double shooting at OBT 7-Eleven

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting Monday at a 7-Eleven in Orange County that left two people injured.

The double shooting was reported at 11:52 p.m. at 3974 S. Orange Blossom Trail between I-4 and Holden Avenue near Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the victims were with others at the store when an unknown person walked up and fired several shots at the group.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, Orange County sheriff's deputies arrested Briderris Clarke, 18, and Jamel Rucker, 45, on charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. The two suspects are cousins, according to the arrest report.

Rucker told a witness he provided Clarke with the firearm and drove him to the 7-Eleven, where Clarke shot someone. Deputies said Rucker does not have a concealed weapons permit and the gun was reported stolen.

Deputies said the suspects went Monday to the gun range called Shoot Straight to test a firearm, but due to its condition, the range staff would not allow them to fire one of the firearms. Witnesses said Rucker was allowed to fire a pink and purple firearm while at the range. Witnesses to the shooting said that weapon matched the description of the gun used to fire at the crowd.

Hours before the shooting at the 7-Eleven, a witness told deputies Clarke and Rucker conducted a test fire of another weapon near Clarke's home, according to the report.

Witnesses said Rucker parked his car on the north side of the 7-Eleven, Clarke got out and ran towards a crowd of people standing at the gas pumps and opened fire before running back to Rucker's vehicle and fleeing the scene.

At a Holiday Inn hotel on Colonial Drive, Clarke told another witness he shot the wrong person and said he was going out to shoot someone else. Both suspects were arrested at the hotel and the pink and purple firearm was found on Rucker, deputies said.

Rucker is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm and grand theft up to $5,000. Clarke is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

