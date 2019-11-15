Flight attendant says he brought gun to Orlando airport by mistake, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. – A flight attendant arrested Thursday for bringing a gun through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Orlando International Airport told officers it was a mistake, records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Joseph Brozyna, 28, said he packed the loaded handgun during a recent road trip and forgot to remove it from his carry-on luggage when he arrived for his shift with Frontier Airlines.

The firearm was spotted by a TSA agent as the bag went through an X-ray machine, officials said.

Police said a search found Brozyna's concealed carry permit was suspended. He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a firearm in a place prohibited by law.

Frontier Airlines officials said they suspended the flight attendant and were investigating the matter.

“The safety and security of all passengers and crew members are uncompromising priorities at Frontier Airlines and we have a zero tolerance policy for any violation of law or security protocols,” Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

Brozyna bonded out of jail late Thursday.

According to TSA, this was the 81st gun found at the airport in 2019.