These Central Florida restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thanksgiving can be a time to indulge in good food, but celebrating at home can leave a pile of dishes to tackle after dinner.

For this holiday season, you can scarf down some classic Thanksgiving dishes but skip the mess by dining out at one of these Central Florida’s restaurants that will be open on Turkey Day.

American Kitchen Bar & Grill

Photo courtesy: American Kitchen Bar & Grill (News 6)

American Kitchen in Disney Springs is hosting a Thanksgiving celebration starting at $29 per person and a $14 for children. Diners can choose between wood-fire roasted turkey or bourbon-glazed ham, and a range of sides including salad, potatoes and biscuits. For more information, click here.

Bahama Breeze

Photo courtesy: Bahama Breeze (News 6)

Select locations in Altamonte Springs, Kissimmee, International Drive, Lake Buena Vista and Waterford Lakes will feature a special Thanksgiving menu including sliced turkey, green beans, cornbread stuffing, mashed potato choices and pie. More information here.

Boston Market

Photo courtesy: Boston's Market (News 6)

Guests can feast on holiday classics such as sliced roast turkey or chicken, two sides and, of course, pie. You can view a complete menu of holiday bites here.

Buca di Beppo

Photo courtesy: Buca Di Beppo (News 6)

Looking for the full Thanksgiving meal? This Central Florida dining option features white meat turkey, gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. It even offers Thanksgiving catering or meals to go. You can make a reservation or learn more here.

Canvas

Photo courtesy: Canvas (News 6)

This Central Florida dining option is offering a two-course Thanksgiving meal topped off with a pumpkin pie dessert. The first course will be a pumpkin bisque or farmhouse salad; the main course will be a slow-roasted turkey with sausage stuffing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and green beans or Wagyu steak with a butternut squash hash, corn, black beans and avocado creme.

Clarion Inn Lake Buena Vista

Photo courtesy: Clarion Inn Lake Buena Vista (News 6)

Celebrate this Turkey Day with a full Thanksgiving buffet including salads, soups, mashed potatoes, vegetable blends, corn bread stuffing, ham and turkey. More information here.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Photo courtesy: Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse (News 6)

This Central Florida eatery will offer a prix fixe Thanksgiving menu including turkey and apple-sausage with traditional Thanksgiving sides. For dessert, diners have the choice of pecan pie a la mode or pumpkin cheesecake. To find the closest location, click here.

The Edison

Photo courtesy: The Edison (News 6)

Offering a traditional prix fixe Thanksgiving menu, this Central Florida restaurant offers tradition staples such as oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing. Adult meals are $32, while children ages 9 and under are $19. Click here for more information.

Enzo’s Hideaway

Photo courtesy: Enzo's Hideaway (News 6)

This Disney Springs dining experience offers family tables to gather around this Thanksgiving. The restaurant will serve a gourmet holiday meal including turkey sausage “Carbonara,” made with Pappardelle pasta, roasted winter squash, toasted garlic and rapini followed by pumpkin pannacotta for dessert. For reservations, click here.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Photo courtesy: Fleming's Steakhouse (News 6)

Both Central Florida locations are already counting down the hours until their Thanksgiving feast. The restaurant will offer a three-course prix fixe menu featuring a choice of salad or lobster bisque to start, herb roasted turkey or steak as a main entree and pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate butter cake for dessert. Visit the website for more information.

Fogo de Chão

Photo courtesy: Fogo de Chao (News 6)

This Brazilian steakhouse will be open from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. This Thanksgiving, it will offer fire-roasted meats, turkey, Brazilian sausages and sweet potato casserole. Children under 6 are free, while children 7 to 12 are half price. For more information, click here.

Gaylord Palms

Photo courtesy: Gaylord Palms Resort (News 6)

Looking for a brunch option this Thanksgiving? Villa de Flora at the Gaylord Palms Resort features a Mediterranean take on Thanksgiving, complete with traditional dishes such as classic cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole and roasted turkey. For reservations, visit the website.

Hilton’s Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops

Photo courtesy: Hilton's Spencer's For Steaks and Chops (News 6)

Reservations are recommended for this Thanksgiving experience. The menu features charcuterie, salads, Thanksgiving sides, roasted steak, lamb and of course a roasted turkey.

Margaritaville Resort Orlando

Photo courtesy: The Margaritaville Resort Orlando (News 6)

This Thanksgiving, you can combine turkey with the tropical island-inspired paradise experience offered at Margaritaville in Orlando. The Orlando resort will have a brunch full of fall festive dishes such as Thanksgiving turkey, butternut squash, cranberry sauce, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, holiday desserts and even an omelet station.

Margaritaville Cottages

Photo courtesy: Margaritaville Cottages (News 6)

Looking to spend Thanksgiving in a tropical paradise, but still want to dine in private? The island-inspired cottage home at Margaritaville Resort Orlando provides a $169.95 meal for five to seven people complete with a 16 to 18 pound roasted turkey, butternut squash soup, creamed corn cornbread, roasted vegetable salad, a green salad, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, bacon in Brussels sprouts, green beans, roasted baby carrots, gravy and cranberry sauce. Guests have the choice between pumpkin and apple pie for dessert. For more information, click here.

Maria and Enzo’s

Photo courtesy: Maria and Enzo's (News 6)

Located at Disney Springs, you can experience an Italian inspired Thanksgiving with the ricotta gnudi, made with turkey bolognese, parmesan cream and charred lemon gremolata for $27. Visit its website for reservations.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Photo courtesy: Romano's Macaroni Grill (News 6)

Locations nationwide will be open during Thanksgiving and plan to offer a three-course prix fixe menu. The meal includes soup or salad, turkey with buttermilk mashed potatoes, sausage, apple stuffing, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and various desserts. Central Floridians can also participate in Macaroni Grill’s Thanksgiving To Go, which provides a dinner for 10 for $190, including turkey, sides, gravy and of course dessert. For more information visit their website.

Rosen Centre

Photo courtesy: Rosen Centre (News 6)

At Café Gauguin, guests can feast on soups, salads, seafood and traditional holiday dishes. Adults who pre-pay can enjoy this meal for $50.95, while children ages 4 to 12 are $19.95 and children under the age of 4 are free. More information here.

Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando

Photo courtesy: Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando (News 6)

The Plaza Garden Restaurant features a buffet with Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, gravy, vegetable medley, stuffing and mashed potatoes. Click here for more information.

Rosen Plaza

Photo courtesy: Rosen Plaza (News 6)

Rosen Plaza recommends reservations for this holiday dinner. Featuring a traditional Thanksgiving buffet, guests can indulge in options ranging from prime rib to turkey to dim sum. More information here.

Rosen Shingle Creek

Photo courtesy: Rosen Shingle Creek (News 6)

Cafe Osceola has signature Thanksgiving dishes such as market salads, sugar-roasted yams, Yukon mashed potatoes, ham and turkey. Guests who may not be in the mood for a Thanksgiving feast can select other food choices from the pasta, sushi or dim sum station. For more information, click here.

STK Steakhouse

Photo courtesy: STK (News 6)

The steakhouse encourages diners to eat, drink and give thanks with turkey, cornbread stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes and other traditional Thanksgiving meal staples. The full STK menu will also be available in addition to a special children’s menu. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information, click here.