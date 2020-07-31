Hurricane Isaias: What to expect in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Isaias will be arriving in Florida early Saturday, but some good news has come out of the 2 p.m. update: as of now it is no longer projected to be a Category 2 storm, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne has said it currently is projected to be a high-end Category 1 storm — but that of course can change.

Brevard County has a hurricane watch advisory extending to the north end of the county. A tropical storm warning has been extended to the southern border of Brevard near Sebastian Inlet.

[LIVE TRACK: Forecast cone, computer models, updates and more for Hurricane Isaias]

A watch means conditions could be seen while a warning means these conditions are expected.

Brevard County could start seeing conditions deteriorate Saturday night.

“We could get some showers before that as bands move out ahead of it, but Saturday evening would be the core deteriorating conditions after that,” said Cassie Leahy with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Hurricane Isaias 2 p.m. Friday forecast track and cone of uncertainty. (WJXT/The Weather Authority)

The storm could start impacting the peninsula around Miami Saturday morning, working its way up the coast and arriving with strong winds in Brevard County around 6 to 8 p.m.

Brevard County is 72 miles long — the longest county in the state — so impacts will be seen in the south area earlier than other areas.

“The barrier islands will have the highest chance of seeing stronger impacts from tropical storm force winds,” Leahy said. “We could see squalls up to 65 mph, that would be along coast. It’s going up the coast but we are a long county, so it’s not something that is just a southern Brevard concern.”

[READ: State of emergency declared on Florida’s east coast as Hurricane Isaias approaches | Here’s where you can get free sandbags in Central Florida]

The latest advisory showed the storm has weakened slightly, from 80 mph sustained winds to 75 mph. A Category 1 storm is classified as having winds between 74-95 mph. A Category 2 storm has sustained winds between 96-110 mph.

Winds are forecast to reach between 90 and 95 mph by Saturday.

“It looks like they have the eye further than 20 miles offshore,” Leahy said. “It’s uncomfortably close to shore. The wind field is not extra large, but any closer and we could see higher impacts.”

The latest models have the eye staying east of Florida as it moves northward. The eye is forecast to be just off the Brevard County coast around 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Storms generally wobble a bit east or west as they travel, so continue to monitor movement of the eye.

We will be updating this throughout the day as new data is released.

According to Leahy, now that hurricane warnings have been issued, updates will be given every three hours. The next major update will be at 5 p.m.

Brevard County has not been hit by hurricane-force sustained winds in 40 years, according to information obtained by FLORIDA TODAY in 2019 from the Brevard County Emergency Management office.

That’s when Hurricane David struck on Labor Day in 1979.

Since David, four decades of subsequent cyclones generated only tropical storm-force sustained winds within county borders. Tropical storm winds range from 39 to 73 mph. Hurricane winds are 74 mph and greater.

That’s not to say Brevard County has not had hurricane-force gusts, but nothing sustained since the Jimmy Carter administration.

Go to ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane to keep up with the latest on the storm.