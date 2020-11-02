15-year-old Florida driver crashes SUV into pool, deputies say

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A 15-year-old was taken into custody Sunday after crashing an SUV into a swimming pool at a home on Eastwind Drive, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, News 6 partner WJXT reported. The 15-year-old driver, who does not have a license, tried to get away on foot, but a deputy and K-9 caught up with him and arrested him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the SUV had two teenage passengers inside.

No one was injured in the crash, deputies said, but two homeowners had damage from the crash.