Alert issued for Florida girl who’s been missing for weeks

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 12-year-old girl who was been missing for weeks, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jaselle Diaz has been missing since Nov. 16, when she was last seen in the area of the 2900 block of Seidenberg Avenue in Key West.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 130 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or 911.