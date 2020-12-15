President Trump says Attorney General William Barr is resigning

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is departing amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into President-elect Joe Biden’s son.

Barr went Monday to the White House, where Trump said the attorney general submitted his letter of resignation.

Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr’s statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

Trump says Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become Acting Attorney General.