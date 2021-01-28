Death investigation underway at site of Merritt Island garage sale

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County sheriff’s deputies continue to conduct a death investigation into a shooting that occurred at a Merritt Island home Tuesday.

Brevard County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were called after midnight to a home at 80 Barcelona Blvd.

The Sheriff’s Office has not responded to public inquiries about the incident, if it was random, targeted or whether agents were seeking to make any arrests, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The body of the unnamed man was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted, officials said.

The home was the site of a garage sale earlier in the day.

No arrests have been made.