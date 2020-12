BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old man died Saturday after troopers said he drove off the road and into a tree.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday near Lucas Road and Date Avenue.

Authorities said the car left Lucas Road, struck a tree and caught fire.

The man later died at the hospital, troopers said.

No other details were made available and the crash remains under investigation.