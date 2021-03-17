Indian River County prescribed burn causes smoky conditions in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Although no prescribed burns were scheduled for Brevard County, two large burns in Osceola and Indian River counties have been sending smoke to Central Brevard Wednesday afternoon, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

Skies over parts of Melbourne, Rockledge and Merritt Island were filled with grey smoke that obscured the sun and glowed bright orange from the 9,600-acre burn in Indian River County.

The heat signature from the fire could be detected by satellites 23,000 miles above the earth.

Winds carried the smoke into a large portion of southern and central Brevard County.

Radar images from the National Weather Service showed how south-by-southwest winds carried smoke from the prescribed burn in western Indian River County into Brevard.

Ash and poor air quality were reported over large swaths of Brevard.