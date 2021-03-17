88ºF

Indian River County prescribed burn causes smoky conditions in Brevard County

Heat signature detected 23,000 above Earth

Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today

St. Johns Water Management District photo (WKMG 2021)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Although no prescribed burns were scheduled for Brevard County, two large burns in Osceola and Indian River counties have been sending smoke to Central Brevard Wednesday afternoon, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

Skies over parts of Melbourne, Rockledge and Merritt Island were filled with grey smoke that obscured the sun and glowed bright orange from the 9,600-acre burn in Indian River County.

The heat signature from the fire could be detected by satellites 23,000 miles above the earth.

Winds carried the smoke into a large portion of southern and central Brevard County.

Radar images from the National Weather Service showed how south-by-southwest winds carried smoke from the prescribed burn in western Indian River County into Brevard.

Ash and poor air quality were reported over large swaths of Brevard.

