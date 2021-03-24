Bidens’ German shepherds back at White House after Major spends time with trainer

FILE - This Nov. 16, 2018, photo, file provided by the Delaware Humane Association shows Joe Biden and his newly-adopted German shepherd Major, in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks as he recovers from breaking his right foot while playing with his dog Major on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, his doctor said. (Stephanie Carter/Delaware Humane Association via AP)

The president’s youngest German shepherd is out of the dog house and back at the White House.

Both of the president and first lady’s dogs returned to Washington after Major spent some time working with a trainer at the Bidens’ Delaware home.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the two dogs were still getting acclimated to their new surroundings at the White House when Major “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.”

President Joe Biden previously said Major wasn’t sent to Delaware because of the incident and the move was planned because he and the first lady were going to be traveling.

Major is the first shelter dog to live in the White House.

Champ, the Bidens’ older dog, has been with the family since 2008.