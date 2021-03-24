Man claims he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal

Los Angeles writer and comedian Jensen Karp discovered shrimp tails in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, sparking debate with General Mills. Photo: Jensen Karp.

It’s one of the most popular brands in America, but what a California man found in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch has made him lose his appetite for his formerly favorite cereal.

And now, the manufacturer is advising him to call the police.

Jensen Karp says he found two crustaceans that would have made his Cinnamon Toast Crunch even crunchier.

“That is, obviously, a shrimp tail,” Karp said. “I ate a bowl, then poured it out and saw the shrimp. I had already eaten one full one.”

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

And thus began the shrimp tale that mesmerized the internet, inspiring cereal mockups and Cap’n Crunch Sprinkling Shrimp in what was jokingly described as “clearly a case of corporate sabotage.”

Jensen sent a photo of the alleged shrimp to General Mills’ Twitter account. The company offered to “replace the box” of cereal.

“I definitely don’t want another cereal,” Karp said.

Next, the company said, “It appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon and sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended.”

Karp wrote back, “OK, well, after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated shrimp tails, you weirdos.”

Someone even offered an anatomical breakdown of shrimp body parts. And then Karp noticed black stuff toasted into some of the flakes.

“It just became grosser. I ate whatever was on those squares. I have to go get them tested,” Karp said.

General Mills issued a statement saying, “We can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility.”

They also emailed Karp, saying, “If you are unwilling to send the items and cereal packaging to us, please provide these items to your local law enforcement.”

I can’t believe this in a real life, publicly traded company. pic.twitter.com/v5fAz2SSyM — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Karp said he had bought a two-pack at Costco and without even opening the second one, he found what looks like dental floss. Karp said it’s possible the second package was taped shut on the bottom but he can’t really tell.

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include...(I don’t even want to say it)...dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Costco didn’t respond to CNN.

“It’s such a bummer because Cinnamon Toast Crunch is literally the only cereal I eat. It’s my favorite since I’m a kid,” Karp said.