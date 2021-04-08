Condiment crisis: Ketchup shortage hits U.S. restaurants

Organizing expert Cas Aarssen said this all started with a bottle of ketchup. (WDIV)

There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments: ketchup.

Restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive during COVID-19. That caused a need for more ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports that low inventory of ketchup is hitting mom and pop restaurants as well as chains, like Texas Roadhouse and Long John’s Silver.

According to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ, the ketchup shortage has caused packet prices to rise 13% since January 2020.

But there is some good news, USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand, Heinz is working to increase its supplies in order to produce 12 billion packets a year.

