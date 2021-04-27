Stinkin’ cute Florida skunk dazzles camera with handstand trick. Here’s why

This Florida skunk has killer handstand moves but it’s not just for show.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission posted a video of an eastern spotted skunk with some sweet moves, thanks to cameras which were deployed by FDOT Southwest Florida and FStop Foundation at culverts and wildlife crossings around the state to learn more about skunks.

But before we get into why it’s walking on two paws, let’s just admire how stinkin’ cute it is.

From watching the video you can see the skunk repeatedly go up onto two paws and walk backward. It then moves back toward the camera and performs the act over and over again until it eventually retreats.

According to the FWC website, “When skunks encounter predators... they will first typically try to run away. If they are unable to retreat, skunks will act aggressively or try to make themselves look larger. Eastern spotted skunks will perform ‘handstands,’ where they will stand on their two front feet with their back legs and tail in the air.”

So, no this skunk is not just performing for the camera. It’s just trying to defend itself and entertain us at the same time.