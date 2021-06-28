Meet Zane: New Gerber baby from Florida

You’ve got to see the new spokesbaby for Gerber.

Meet 4-month-old Zane Kahin, of Florida.

Gerber chose little Zane as the winner of this year’s photo contest.

The company says that means he will be the official taste-tester for new baby food products.

It is also giving him a title, chief growing officer, which is a first for Gerber.

The prize also includes $25,000 in cash.

The first Gerber baby who won the contest in 1928, Ann Turner Cook, is now 94 years old.

