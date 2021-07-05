Video: City’s fireworks display goes off unintentionally

A fireworks celebration in downtown Ocean City, Maryland was canceled after fireworks set for the city’s Fourth of July celebration accidentally exploded.

Employees of the fireworks company sustained minor injuries in the blast.

They declined to go to the hospital and no other beach or boardwalk visitors were injured as a result of the explosion.

First responders initially thought a car was on fire but when they arrived at the scene they discovered the unintentional discharge.

The show was set to begin with musical guests at 8 p.m.