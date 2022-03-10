Elon Musk, Grimes welcome second baby together, named Y

FILE - Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 7, 2018. The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post that he and the Canadian singer are semi-separated. But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

What is the sum of X and Y? Nope, we’re not talking about a math equation.

X plus Y equals siblings.

Elon Musk and Grimes have a son who they call X, short for X Æ A-12, and now they have a daughter who they call Y.

Grimes revealed to Vanity Fair that the pair welcomed a second child together in December through a surrogate.

Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

The 33-year-old singer and 50-year-old Tesla founder split up last September, but they’re back on, sort of. Not living together, but Grimes said they see each other all the time and they want to have more kids.

Y is Musk’s 9th child.