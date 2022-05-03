Getting saucy: Popeyes launching new version of spicy chicken sandwich

Get them while they last.

Popeye’s is dropping a new saucy version of its popular chicken sandwich Tuesday.

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich features hand-battered crispy chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

What’s new is the sauce: a blend of buttermilk ranch and spicy buffalo flavoring.

Popeye’s says the sandwich will only be available for a limited time.

Like in 2019, when the restaurant first launched its chicken sandwich, you’ll remember that the sandwich was so popular, it sold out in a couple of weeks.

It also sparked long lines and confrontations at several Popeye’s locations.

