Dive team recovers $16K Rolex that fell in creek, St. Johns deputies say

Photo shared on Facebook by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office claiming divers had retrieved a lost Rolex on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A dive team recovered an elderly man’s lost Rolex on Wednesday after it fell into the 6 Mile Creek, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office dive team happened to be busy with its monthly training exercise when the elderly man approached the divers “pleading for help to recover his $16,000 heirloom Rolex watch,” the post shows.

The man told deputies the watch had fallen into the water and sunk after its band broke.

Within 20 minutes, one of the divers located the watch at a depth of nearly 20 feet.

The sheriff’s office said the watch was still ticking once it surfaced.