CDC Director Walensky tests positive for COVID-19, agency says

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during an event on Dec. 8, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

ATLANTA – Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night, according to a statement issued Saturday.

Walensky is up to date with her vaccines and was experiencing mild symptoms, the statement reads.

According to CDC, one is “up to date” with their COVID-19 vaccines if they have both completed a primary series (e.g., two shots of Pfizer) and have received the most recent booster recommended to them.

Walensky will attend meetings virtually as she isolates at home in accordance with agency guidelines, CDC said.

