January toll credits total $37M, Florida says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An average of $34 in credits were distributed to more than 1.1 million motorists in January as part of a state program to give breaks to frequent toll-road users.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said the credits totaled $37 million in January, the first month of a year-long program approved during a December special legislative session.

The governor’s office, which anticipates $480 million in credits being issued for the full year, said some motorists received more than $100 in credits in January.

The program issues 50 percent credits for motorists who record 35 or more toll-road trips in a month.

