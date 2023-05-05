Father of UFC star Jorge Masvidal arrested after shooting at fighter’s Florida home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The father of a former UFC fighter is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge after he’s accused of shooting a man in both of his arms during a fight at the home of mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal, according to News 6 partner Local 10.

The victim told Miami-Dade police that Jorge Masvidal, 67, shot him after a verbal argument inside the kitchen of the home. Masvidal Sr.’s address on the arrest report matches the home address of UFC fighter.

The home off Southwest 118th Ave. is in the Horse Country neighborhood of southwest Miami-Dade’s Kendale Lakes area.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the home to find a man with gunshot wounds.

A search warrant of the home turned up a .38 caliber revolver inside a kitchen cabinet.

A Local 10 News photojournalist spotted the 38-year-old Masvidal arriving at the property as police investigated on Thursday. Detectives investigated into the night before eventually booking Masvidal Sr. into jail just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

Masvidal Sr., who immigrated to the United States from Cuba in 1971, was arrested on federal drug charges in 1989 and sent to prison, where he would remain for the next 18 years, according to ESPN. In an interview with ESPN, Masvidal Jr. says he remembers as a youngster visiting his father in prison.

Officers confirmed that the retired fighter was not in the home at the time of the altercation.

“We’re grateful that no one else was shot during this incident. It could have easily been worse,” said Chris Thomas, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police department.

Family members at the home during the shooting told police that Masvidal Sr. and the victim are acquaintances and have familial ties.

Masvidal Sr. was transported to the Kendall District Station for questioning, according to police. He was charged and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He is in jail on a $10,000 bond.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. His condition is not known.

