Universal Creative announces appointment of new president

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, announced the appointment of Molly Murphy as president of Universal Creative.

Molly joins Universal from Gensler, where she led global and technical teams and delivered award-winning brand and design strategies for clients in the travel and hospitality, leisure and cruise line industries.

“Molly has an energy and a set of proven capabilities that will further enhance our ability to deliver the most immersive stories and experiences to our guests,” said Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences. “Our focus on expanding the Universal brand to new people, in new places and on new platforms is well underway. Her ability to blend technology with architecture, brand and design will help take our great product to even higher levels.”

As president, Universal said Murphy will develop and lead the long-term vision and strategy of Universal Creative while overseeing daily operations, creative development and project delivery globally. In addition, she will collaborate with leaders across the organization to accelerate delivery of cutting-edge creative that positions Universal destinations as the leader in theme park attractions, experiences and next generation offerings.

“Human interaction and connection are at the heart of physical design and the delivery of compelling places,” Murphy said. “Universal brings this idea to life better than anyone else, and I am looking forward to joining the team as we create authentic, lasting experiences for our guests and fans around the world.”

Murphy is an Associate Member of the American Institute of Architects and holds a Master of Architecture and MBA from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

She will take the role effectively Aug. 14.

