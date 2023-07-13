Nintendo’s ‘Summer of Play’ tour making stop in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to dive into some of Nintendo’s most popular worlds.

The gaming giant is bringing its free Summer of Play tour to Orlando’s Florida Mall this month.

Beginning July 20, Nintendo is inviting families to explore the worlds of some of their favorite Nintendo games through a highly interactive experience where guests can play Nintendo Switch games, take pictures in photo ops, have an opportunity to get some cool prizes and immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of Nintendo.

Some of the games at the experience include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Some of the memorable photo ops in the event include a serene campfire with Tom Nook and Isabelle from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, curious plant-like creatures from the upcoming Pikmin 4 game, and Pikachu and other Pokémon featured in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games.

While visiting the Nintendo Summer of Play tour, guests will receive a free Nintendo Summer of Play passport, which can be stamped after participating in various activities at the event. Once completed, guests will have an opportunity to receive free Nintendo prizes, while supplies last. Attendees can also commemorate their Nintendo summer experience by stopping by the Play Nintendo Mushroom Kingdom Yourself Photobooth for a digital keepsake.

For checking in with My Nintendo at the event, Nintendo Account holders will also receive a free gift and 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points to redeem for fun rewards on my.nintendo.com.

The Nintendo Summer of Play tour will be in Orlando through Sunday, July 23.

The Florida Mall said the experience will be located by guests services and Macy’s.

